Morrow County Hospital receives CAP accreditation

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County Hospital’s Laboratory department has recently received the College of American Pathologist (CAP) Accreditation for an additional two years.

This accreditation ensures Morrow County Hospital’s laboratories meet Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) regulatory requirements, ensure compliance with standards, maintain accuracy of test results and patient diagnosis, and increase the value the company brings to organizations, customers and patients.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program accredits the entire spectrum of laboratory test disciplines with the most scientifically rigorous customized checklist requirements.

The CAP’s peer-based inspector model provides a unique balance of regulatory and educational coaching supported by the most respected worldwide pathology organization.

The Laboratory Accreditation Program inspects a variety of laboratory settings from complex university medical centers to physician office laboratories and covers a complete array of disciplines and testing procedures.

Morrow County Hospital is proud to have received this accreditation.