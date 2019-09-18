First countywide food drive under way

The first Morrow County-Wide Food Drive, sponsored by Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Fraternal Insurance Society, kicked off Saturday, Sept. 14, when Gleaner members visited each of the county libraries and provided them with decorative collection boxes for non-perishable food items.

They also furnished jars for the collection of monetary donations and supplied promotional items for use during the next two weeks.

At the conclusion of two weeks, the gifts from the community supporters will be dispensed to the county’s food pantries.

This IMPACT project was selected by Chester Arbor to be carried out in September because it is National Hunger Month. Prior to the food drive, letters were sent to churches, schools and organizations explaining the project. Road signs are also in place, reminding people of the opportunity to contribute.

Chester Arbor is a group of volunteers who earn funding from their home office by volunteering on projects which improve this area.

Rita Barton is the organization’s president. Committee members include Jean Smith, Joanne Trainer, Donna Osborn, Judy Sivits, Dixie Shinaberry, Marilyn Davis, Nancy Foos, Marilyn Weiler, and Linda Ruehrmund, who are grateful to the churches, county schools and organizations who have volunteered to help with the collections for the food pantries many clients.

For information on this campaign, call 419-560-5545.

Ready to receive non perishable food items at the Cardington Public Library are, from left, Jean Smith, Kelly Kirkpatrick and Ian Ferguson. Receiving the boxes for collection of non perishable food stuffs at Selover Public Library in Chesterville are, from left, Marilyn Weiler, Tammy Keefer, Nancy Foos and Alan Wall.