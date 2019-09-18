Glendale plans Cemetery Walk

Four Cardington residents, now deceased, who were active in the community during their lifetimes, will be remembered when the annual Glendale Cemetery Walk is held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.

Also to be remembered are five youngsters who died in their childhood, described by Pat Drouhard portraying a cemetery caretaker, Peter Morend. The children of John and Chloe Rogers, passed away between March, 1850 and June, 1854.

Others visited on the tour this year will be the graves of Al Denton, with narrative by his daughter and granddaughters, Sondra Denton Price, Veronica Pearl and Shirron Young; Cecil Haycook, narrated by his son, Jay Haycook; Milton Poorman, his son Dan Poorman describing his life and L. S. Russell, with description of his life given by Wes Goodman, a community member.

Registration for the walk can be made just inside the back gate from Glendale Avenue. Taking registration will be members of the Chester Arbor of the Gleaners Life Insurance.

A donation of $5 is suggested. There will be golf carts available for those needing assistance.

Refreshments will be provided by Lisa Brake, Howard Hanna, JC Meyer. All the donations are placed in the fund to repair the Soldier’s Monument.

For information, contact Dawn Ruehrmund at 419-210-0794.

The Soldier’s Monument in Glendale Cemetery is deteriorating. The Cemetery Walk is helping to raise funds for its repair. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_web1_Cardington-27s-Glendale-Cemetery-Monument.jpg The Soldier’s Monument in Glendale Cemetery is deteriorating. The Cemetery Walk is helping to raise funds for its repair. Sentinel file