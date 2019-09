Ashland Dean’s List

ASHLAND — The following students were named to the Summer 2019 Dean’s List at Ashland University.

Tory Tobin, of Marengo, was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the Summer 2019 semester. Tobin is majoring in nursing.

She is the daughter of Douglas and Janet Tobin of Marengo. Tobin is a 2008 graduate of Highland High School.