COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

Sept. 19

The Morrow County Genealogical Society monthly meeting at the Mount Gilead Library Annex, 35 East High St. The program is entitled Memories of Your Hometown. The memories you share may be from any hometown across the state or country. 2 p.m. Public is invited.

Sept. 21

Groovy Plants Ranch, Fall Family Fun Day and the 150th anniversary of the historic Pagetown Schoolhouse. Events include a sign dedication for the schoolhouse, crafts for the kids, live bluegrass music, cider and other fall events; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 22

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center will host the second Token Trail Trek beginning at 1:30 p.m. Bring the dogs (on leashes), the kids and neighbors and explore the stations along the trail.

Sept. 25

Tattoo Talk, 6:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Bernie Arndt of Neverending Ink Studio in Mount Gilead will discuss the history of tattooing, why people get tattooed, types of tattoos, and what health and safety issues to consider. No registration necessary.

Sept. 28

Benefit for Jason Phillips, injured Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. VFW 3301, South Bloomfield; noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, dessert; adults $8; children $5. Raffles, silent auction, live music. Sponsored by Biker’s Ministry to support him and his family.

Sept. 30

Seniors On Center hosts Hee Haw dinner theatre, 5 p.m. KFC, entertainment and laughs for $8 per person. You can purchase your ticket at The Center before Friday, Sept. 27. For information call 419-946-4191.

Oct. 5

Chesterville Heritage Day, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

Entertainment

Sept. 28

The Knox County Memorial Building, Keith Ormrod portraying county superstar Kenny Chesney along with his award-winning band. This tribute show is at 8 p.m., at 112 E. High St., Mount Vernon, and offers plenty of parking with a street-level entrance and an elevator to the reception area. A cash bar will open at 6 p.m. in the lounge reception area adjacent to the performance stage. Tickets are available at knoxcountymemorialbuilding.org/events. Reserved seat tickets are $19. Tickets also at the door.

Trick or Treat

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Annual Halloweenie, Saturday Oct. 12. 5-7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, Trinity UMC. Saturday Oct. 26. 2-4 p.m.

Chesterville. Saturday Oct. 26. 5-7 p.m.

Edison. Thursday Oct 31. 5-6 p.m.

Fulton. Saturday Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

Iberia. Sunday Oct. 27. 2-4 p.m.

Johnsville. Thursday Oct. 31. 6-7:30 p.m.

Mount Gilead. Saturday Oct. 26. 5-6 p.m.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

