Victory Shaft parade, re-enactment to mark Centennial

MOUNT GILEAD — Morrow County will celebrate an event a century in the making, the 100th anniversary of the Morrow County Victory Shaft Dedication on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The monument was originally placed and unveiled on Dec. 4, 1919. Morrow County won the monument by purchasing more war bonds per capita than any other county in Ohio after previously winning a prior war bond campaign selling the most war bonds per capita in the nation.

The names of 29 local men who died in World War I are inscribed on the Victory Shaft, along with these words: “Dedicated in honor of all Morrow County men and women who wore the uniform of their country and served under the colors during the World War of 1917-1918 and to the Memory of those who relinquished all that Liberty might not perish.”

There are three parts to this historic celebration.

• First is the Morrow County Hometown Heroes Veteran Banner Tribute. Hosted by the Williamsport Grange # 1815 it will be held at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead, 51 W.High St., Mount Gilead.

A special ceremony and tribute video featuring the 112 veterans featured on this year’s banners will be held. Featured veterans, banner sponsors, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information call 419-560-8100 or email wgrange1815@gmail.com

• The second part is a parade organized by the Morrow County Junior Fair Board. It will kick off from the Fairgrounds at Gate A at 1 p.m. If you, your organization or business would like to participate in this parade, applications can be picked up at the Morrow County Extension Office located at 5362 U.S. 42 Mount Gilead in the Ag-Credit building between 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications can also be downloaded from the Village of Mount Gilead’s website.

You do not have to have a historic theme to your entry however, they are encouraged and appreciated. For more information contact parade advisor Russ Mayer 419-560-3689 or email northmor81@gmail.com.

• Concluding the day’s celebration will be the reenactment of the original dedication ceremony and unveiling of the Victory Shaft at 2:30 p.m. by the Morrow Little Theatre. Actors wearing period clothing will recreate the ceremony and read the speeches given on that historic day.

Commemorative booklets with historic photos and information will be provided by the Brucker family, Merrill, Jane, Jim, Robin and Jamie, free starting at 1:45 p.m. by the stage while supplies last.

Gompf Funeral Service will distribute free commemorative wooden nickels. Howard Hanna JC Meyer Realty will be handing out free hotdogs while supplies last.

The Morrow County Historical Society will have the History Center Museum open from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors are invited to stop in and see the Victory Shaft display.

Downtown merchants will offer various specials and discounts.

The Morrow County Victory Shaft Dedication Centennial Committee looks forward to commemorating 100 years of Morrow County’s outstanding achievement while inspiring future generations to experience, connect with and take pride in their local history.

For information email: VictoryShaft100@gmail.com or call committee chairman Donna Carver at 419-560-8100.

The Victory Shaft turns 100 this year. A parade and re-enactment will commemorate the event on Saturday, Sept. 28. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_thumbnail_IMG_2333.jpg The Victory Shaft turns 100 this year. A parade and re-enactment will commemorate the event on Saturday, Sept. 28. Courtesy Photo https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_VictoryShaftlogo.jpg Courtesy Photo