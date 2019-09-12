Chandler chosen Westerville police chief

WESTERVILLE — Charles “Cappy” Chandler has been announced the City of Westerville’s new Chief of Police by City Manager David Collinsworth. Westerville City Council confirmed the appointment on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Chandler is a 24-year law enforcement veteran, 18 of which have been at the Westerville Division of Police (WPD). He has served as Assistant Chief of Police since December 2018, including four months as Acting Chief of Police earlier this year.

He is a Morrow County resident and graduate of Highland High School.

Chandler steps into the role vacant since the end of January 2019, when Joseph Morbitzer was appointed superintendent of the state of Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) by Attorney General Dave Yost.

Chandler has been a WPD supervisor since 2005 when he was first appointed Corporal. The next year, Chandler was promoted to Sergeant, then Lieutenant in 2017. Chandler has supervised operations in all WPD bureaus, including Investigations, Patrol and Community Services. Prior to his law enforcement career, Chandler served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Chandler holds a Bachelors and Master’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University. He is a graduate of several law enforcement executive programs, including the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC).

He has received numerous honors in his career with WPD, including Officer of the Year and the Medal of Honor. Chandler was also appointed by Governor Kasich in 2018 to serve on the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission.

“It is the highlight of my professional career to serve Westerville in this role,” said Chandler. “I am focused on the idea of ‘community first,’ and I will carry that forward in meeting the high expectations Westerville has of its Division of Police and its Chief. This is an important time for our City, its growth, and the future of the WPD, and I am fully prepared to maintain our public safety priorities as we move into a new decade.”

Collinsworth said the selection process was competitive, with strong interest from candidates across the region and state seeking to lead WPD.

“It speaks highly of the caliber of professionals we have internally,” said Collinsworth. “Not only were Chief Chandler’s qualifications and experience a good match, but he is already part of the fabric of our community and has been instrumental in the success of the Division. I’m proud we have the opportunity to promote from within for this important and highly visible position.”

Chandler’s began his duties as Chief of Police on Aug. 18.

CHANDLER https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_Chief-Chandler.jpg CHANDLER