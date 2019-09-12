It’s easy to find a perfect fall getaway in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Just in time for cooling temperatures and vibrant foliage, Ohio. Find It Here and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) are teaming up to launch the Fall in Ohio microsite. This is an easy-to-navigate online resource perfect for locals and visitors seeking leaf-peeping tips, incredible fall color views, quintessential festivals and must-see attractions.

“With the summer wrapping up and school back in full swing, many people are looking to maximize their weekends with fun and memorable experiences,” said Matt MacLaren, director of Ohio. Find It Here. “Whether visitors are seeking a fall-themed road trip, a fall festival or even a late-night ghost walk, they can find it on the new Fall in Ohio microsite.”

The website includes: ODNR’s Fall Color Report, showcasing weekly updates on the best spots to view the changing fall foliage throughout the state.

It also includes: fall-themed road trip itineraries, including:

Fall Scenic Route Road Trip: A guide to some of the most beautiful views in Ohio at locations such as Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Mohican-Memorial State Forest and Hocking Hills State Park.

Foodie Fill-Up Road Trip: A culinary tour of Ohio’s best eats, from celebrity Chef Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ, (the birthplace of Cleveland-style barbeque) to the best dumplings you’ll have in the Midwest.

Haunted Ohio: Take in the full spectrum of haunted areas in Ohio including everything from ghostly hotels and paranormal hotspots to creepy tunnels and even mortuary museums.

Festivals and other fall-themed events, from apple picking to sauerkraut tasting to all things pumpkin

Ideas for embracing Ohio’s plethora of camping options as the seasons change

“There’s no better place to take in Ohio’s spectacular fall colors than one of our ODNR properties,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “With adventures in the great outdoors and breath-taking views just a short drive away, you will be amazed at the beauty you can find at one of our parks, forests, nature preserves or wildlife areas!”

Be sure to watch @OhioFindItHere on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for social media giveaways, and inspire others by tagging your own fall adventures with #FallInOhio and #OhioFindItHere. For more travel ideas and inspiration, visit Ohio.org and find the full list of fall events and festivals at Ohio.org/Order-Guide.