Edison Council hears street light solution

EDISON — Joe Jakubick, External Affairs Manager for First Energy, spoke to village council members at their Sept. 9 meeting.

He had been contacted because the village has had problems in not having street lighting fixed and several lights in the village are out. Calls were made to customer service with no response or results.

Jakubick explained the ways to make contact and give reports on street light problems. He gave council a form that shows the steps for online reporting at www.firstenergycorp.com.

After selecting the electric company, residents should go to “service requests” and then choose “Report lighting problem” from the dropdown menu.

Jakubick said he would follow up to make sure street lights in Edison are repaired.

In other business:

• Street Supervisor Rod Clinger reported that cross walks have been painted and he received the boxes that have the parts for the village siren. The next step will be getting a crane to reach the top of the grain elevator to put up the siren. Kevin Salisbury said he can work on contacting someone with a crane or lift.

• Council member Erica Walsh suggested that they put out a newsletter that there will be testing on the siren to give residents notice. Village attorney Rob Ratliff suggested that notice can be put with utility bills and Mayor Sandy Ackerman added that notice of siren testing and the schedule can be put up at the usual five places in the village where notices are posted.

• Council approved the purchase of four stop signs for the amount of $403.31. Clinger said they are the basic stop signs. Signs with LED lights run $1,500 to $2,000 each.

• Council members intend that having stop signs at the Post Office cross walk and State Street intersection will help slow down traffic on Boundary Street.

Council discussed the problem of grease traps in several businesses clogging up the valves at the pump station. This was noted when an inspection was done by state officials this summer. Clinger said that that the present ordinance requires just one cleaning of grease traps per year and more is needed.

Ratliff said that it is a matter of writing an ordinance requiring two cleanings per year or more as needed. He will write up that ordinance for the next meeting.

• Council authorized the Fiscal Officer Bruce Seaburn to transfer the village’s funds to First Knox National Bank since the bank offers a more favorable interest rate.

• Payment was approved of bills for August in the amount of $8,788.07 and for September of $804.84. The last payment of $1,350 was approved for the total audit bill of $6,750.

• The next meeting of the Edison Village Council will be Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Village Municipal Building at 103 N. Boundary St.