New bus bought for Cardington-Lincoln

CARDINGTON — When the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education met Sept. 9, Jon Mason, Cardington-Lincoln School District treasurer, reported that he will soon file the required appropriations with the county auditor.

He said the district’s appropriations for Fiscal Year 2020 are $12.5 million in the general fund and $15 million in total appropriations for all funds.

“We continue to grow, with sufficient revenue matching the appropriations,” Mason said.

In other action:

• The board approved the purchase of a new school bus at a cost of $85,000. The 2019 bus is equipped with a camera and warranty and replaces a bus purchased in 2003. Mason pointed out that five new buses have been replaced/added in the last four years.

• Superintendent Brian Petrie recognized Agriculture Education teacher Erin Wollett named Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year by the OAAE.

“She does an incredible job – demonstrating to her peers that she is an outstanding educator for the agriculture program. Thank you for all you do.” He presented her with a Certificate of Appreciation.

• Petrie thanked the Pals of Pirates for providing T-shirts for the certified staff. The board approved a donation from Cardington Youth Softball for $360 for staff appreciation items.

• He said a total of 5,891 meals were served during the three-month Summer Meals Program, 2,500 in June and July and 1,000 in August. “The plan operates only half the month of August.”

He noted the program resulted in a $1400 profit this year countering last year’s when it was “in the red.’ He complimented Deb Hart, who cooks and heads up the program, and Heather and Teresa for cooking and delivering the meals which were served at the Mount Gilead and Cardington pool sites.

• Petrie said a plan is “in the works” with SRO Officer Kiefer for a full-scale drill before the end of the school year. “It will have to be planned and we don’t announce every part of it, but it will be a practice situation as close to real life as possible but you don’t want to scare people, either.”

The opening of school went well, he said, with 12 new certified staff members. “New students are also coming as part of the open enrollment.”

Enrollment is close to 1,100.

• He also explained the Get2 School Campaign, a collaborative with Harvard University and 19 other Ohio school districts and some in New York. The Cleveland Browns are also a part of the program,, he said in which drawings will be held for tickets to games. The program is called “Stay in the Game.”

“Our chronic absenteeism is 13 percent, which is below the state average,” Petrie said.

He asked that volunteers who want to help with the program to contact him.

The board approved the unpaid leave of absence for April Hoffman, aide from September 3, 2019 to October 21, 2019.

• Approved were the following resignations: Leann Knight, bus driver; aide Norah Bowers, aide and Carol Holt, assistant cook, effective. The following substitute teachers were approved: Tom Shade, Christine Mailey and Mary Griffith, all as needed.

• Approval was given the amended treasurer contract for Mason for $63,300.

Cardington-Lincoln Schools Superintendent Brian Petrie presents a certificate of Appreciation to VoAg teacher Erin Wollett, in recognition of her award as Outstanding Early Career Educator of the Year by the OAAE. The presentation was made during the Sept. 9 board of education meeting.