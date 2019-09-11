Local man to be on Forged in Fire

SPARTA — An area man appears on the History Channel’s Forged in Fire.

Burton “Carl” Harruff, a 1992 Highland High School graduate, is an award winning blacksmith. Harruff will appear on the program at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 where he will display his workmanship. He resides in Sunbury.

Forged in Fire is produced by Outpost Entertainment. In each episode, four blade smiths compete in a three-round elimination contest to forge bladed weapons, with the overall winner receiving $10,000 and the day’s championship title.

The series is hosted by Wil Willis with a three-judge panel.

To learn more about the knives Harruff has made visit burtoncutlery.com.