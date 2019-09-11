Chesterville holding annual Heritage Day Festival

CHESTERVILLE — This village puts on a party Saturday, Oct. 5, with its 43rd annual Heritage Day Festival. There is entertainment, activities and food taking place throughout the village, starting at 8 a.m. and running all day.

Visitors can start their morning by walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attend the tractor show, play bingo, eat walking tacos, listen to live entertainment and talk with community service reps, all on the village green.

There is an antiques display and art show in Town Hall.

Shop from the street vendors and enjoy activities for the kids in the side yard of the church. While you are there, stop in at the church for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or attend the Mason’s spaghetti dinner, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The parade comes through town at noon. There is also a car show, along with music and food, on the old school grounds. Selover Public Library will be holding a rummage sale, hosting the pie auction and will have a variety of activities for the whole family.

Emergency Management, the Red Cross and Big Walnut Joint Fire District will have vehicles on display at the fire station. You can top off the day’s activities by attending “Doc Chester’s Medicine Show,” a vaudeville-style musical, on the Town Hall stage at 7 p.m.

Vendors are part of the annual Chesterville Heritage Day Festival.