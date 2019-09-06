Cardington OKs park funds

CARDINGTON — Meeting for a brief session Monday, Sept. 3, Village Council approved an ordinance authorizing the Fiscal Officer during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2019, to appropriate additional funds in the total amount of $30,000 to the Park Fund from the Income Tax Fund as included in the budget.

Fiscal Officer Deb Fry explained that this transfer from the Income Tax Fund to the Park Fund is needed to have enough in the fund to pay for the concrete trash cans for the Legion Community Park as well has having money to pay for the Maxwell Park Shelter House project.

Council approved payment of bills totaling $24,804.12, which included payment of $5,000 to Link Computer Corporation-Multi Link Implementation.

Police Chief James Wallace reported the department had 67 calls for service in August. He noted that Officer Kiefer has returned to the Cardington-Lincoln School as the School Resource Officer.

He said Police Officer Megan Holzwart has returned from a year of military duty. Mayor Susie Peyton gave her the oath of officer as a full-time police officer.

On a vote of 4-1 council approved the second reading of an ordinance granting to Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Inc. its successors and assigns the right to acquire, maintain and operate in the village

Village Administrator Danny Wood said a meeting is scheduled for Sept. 12 with Kirk Brothers to discuss the water plant upgrade.