MOUNT GILEAD — Officials with the Morrow County Fair expressed their appreciation to all who supported the 2019 event where the motto was “We’ve Got A Good Thing Growing.”

Anthony Shaffer, president of the senior fair board said “Everything went well. We had a great turnout. The kids are happy because the (junior fair) livestock sale went well. We had a handful of new bidders — which is advancement — and we already have some things scheduled for next year.”

He said attendance was up every night except Tuesday when the weather turned damp, “but overall there was a good attendance at all events.”

Mary Weiler, board secretary/treasurer, said there were 2,297 visitors over the fair’s eight-day run and 260 campsites filled.

Both Shaffer and Weiler extended appreciation to all who helped make the fair a success, with special thanks to those who clean the grounds before, during and after the fair. “They spend hours picking up and cleaning – keeping the grounds immaculate,” Weiler said.

Betty May, advisor and president of the 4-H Horse and Pony Department, 4-H Club advisor and Junior Fair Board advisor, noted there were 58 horses in the grading placement.

“We had many contests,” said May, and they included 90 classes, Pleasure, Contest, English, Walk-Trot, Versatility. Named senior king was Brandon Miller; senior queen: Taylor Nelson and junior king and queen: Bristol Whetnall and Kendall Rogers.

May described a week of constant activity. “All of the classes and programs would not be available or provided without the support of our sponsors.”

Country singer Joe Diffie headlined with his concert on Sunday night.

Reviewing the junior fair activities, the duo of Shelby Perkins and Lisa Duckworth are pleased with their first year of advising. “What an awesome fair week we had. We made many memories, had a lot of firsts and learned so much.”

They thanked the senior fair board and the junior fair advisors who helped them through their first year. Hundreds of businesses and families donated and sponsored awards and activities.

“Finally, we would like to express out most sincere appreciation and gratitude to the 35 kids on the Junior Fair Board who worked tirelessly all week to help make the fair successful. They do a massive amount of work behind the scenes that people are not often aware of.”

They noted the donation of food supplies and dessert by the Pork Producers, Cattlemen’s Association and Dairymen’s Association for the dinner honoring fair royalty and their families.

They listed some of the new additions to the fair this year.

“We handed out junior fair premiums during the week, and this got money in to the kids’ hands quicker and gave them some spending money for the fair.”

They also commended the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce who sponsored the Corn Hole Tournament with the proceeds going to the junior fair board. “Ten teams participated and the winning team donated their winnings back to the kids. We hope to make this an annual competition.”

The third new addition was the Adult Beef Showmanship.

“What fun it was to watch the adults who are normally directing from the sidelines, jump into the ring to show the kids how it’s done. Congrats to Matt Beck for coming out on top of the 28 participants.”

Finally, while not a new addition, we would like to congratulate Taylor Stephen on winning the Showman of Showmen contest. “What an accomplishment to win the most difficult livestock showmanship contest of the fair,” they added.

Plans are under way for next year’s fair.

Country singer Joe Diffie performed last Sunday night at the Morrow County Fair. • Fair results inside and more photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_DIFFIE.jpg Country singer Joe Diffie performed last Sunday night at the Morrow County Fair. • Fair results inside and more photos online at morrowcountysentinel.com. Courtesy Photos | LeAnne Gompf The demolition derby closed the fair on Labor Day. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_DEMODERBY.jpg The demolition derby closed the fair on Labor Day. Courtesy Photos | LeAnne Gompf Keeping animals in line is a difficult chore. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/09/web1_girl-and-calf.jpg Keeping animals in line is a difficult chore. Courtesy Photos | LeAnne Gompf

Good attendance, changes in junior fair noted