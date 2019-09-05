MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT L FLOWERS

Brandon Strain, Stacy High and Robn LaRoche, superintendents

CLASS 4 DAHLIAS NAME VARIETY

Lot 10: Pom Pom 2” or less Use 2: 2nd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 11: Small Bloom DBL 2”-4” Use 2: 1: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Mary Lou Van Sickel

Lot 12: Med Bloom 4-6” : Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd; Stinson Family, third

Lot 13: Medium Bloom 6-8”: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd and 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 14: Large Bloom 8 -10”: 1st: Rose Dreis

Lot 16: Cactus Over 4”: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 18: Semi-Cactus over 4”: 1st and 2nd: Stinson Family; 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 19: Semi Cactus Under 4” 1st; Stinson Family

Lot 20: Dahlia, Any Other Form: Rose Dreis, 1st and 3rd; Stinson Family, 2nd

Lot 888: Best of show Dahlias: 1st: Rose Dreis

CLASS 5 GLADIOLUS

Lot 21: White And/orWhite Markings: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 23: Salmon and/or pink: Stinson Family, 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Lot 24: Red and/or Rose; Lot 26: Green; Lot 28: Orange and/or Apricot

Stinson Family, 1st in all three lots

CLASS 7 ZINNIAS DISBUDDED

Lot 31: Cactus/Dahlia Flower over 3”: Rose Denis, 1st and 2nd: Casaundra Pickering, 3rd

Lot 32: Medium, any color 2”-3”:Rose Dreis, 1st and 2nd; Casaundra Pickering, 3rd

Lot 33: Small, any color 1’ – 2”: Rose Deis; 1st; Maggie Clark, 2nd; Rose Dreis, 3rd

Lot 34:Button Zinnia 1” or less: Krista Sisterhen, 1st; Casaundra Pickering, 2nd; Ashley Lusetti, 3rd

CLASS 8 MARIGOLDS

Lot 35: Large Shades of Yellow: No Bloom under 3” at widest width:

1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Jessica Scott; 3rd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 36: Large Shades of Orange: Casuandra Pickering, 1st: Charlotte Benedict, 2nd; and Krista Sisterhen, 3rd

Lot 38: Dwarf Doubled Flowered: 1st and 2nd: Rose Dreis: 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 39: Dwarf Crested Flowered: 1s: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Steve Louis Family

CLASS 9 CHRYSANTHEMUMS

Lot 40: Any color: 1st: Steve Louis Famiy

CLASS 10 MISCELLANEOUS CUT FLOWERS

Lot 43: Day Lily, any color use 1 stem: 1st: Charlotte Benedict;

Lot 44: Hosta Mini, no bloom: 1st: Casaundra Pickering; 2nd and 3rd Charlotte Benedict

Lot 45: Hosta Sm. No bloom: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Robin Jordan; 3rd; Charlotte Benedict

Lot 46: Hosta Medium, no bloom 3-5”: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Doris McManis

Lot 47: Hosta, large no bloom over 5”: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Cheri Ulrey

Lot 48: Hosta Giant No Bloom over 6”: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Cheri Ulrey

Lot 49: Hosta Bloom 1 stem: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Steve Louis Family; 3rd: Cheri Ulrey

Lot 50: Gloriosa Daisy single Use 2: 1st: Jan Johnson

Lot 53: 1st: Cockscomb, Tall Plumed: 1st: Steve Louis Family

Lot 54: Small Sunflower 2-4”: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Jeanne Smith; 3rd: Krista Sisterhen

Lot 55: Small sunflower 4-6” : 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd and 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 57: Petunia Single: 1st: Steve Louis family; 2nd Jan Johnson; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry;

Lot 58: Petunia Double, 1 branch: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 61: Salvia Blue: 2nd Steve Louis Family

Lot 62: Verbena: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 64: Any Spec not listed spray form:1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 65: Any Spec not listed Spike form: 1st and 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 66: Cosmos, any color: 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd: Rose Dreis; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 67: Ornamental Grass, name: 1st and 3rd: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Robin Jordan

Lot 68: Any New variety, cut flower, 1st and 2nd: Charlotte Benedict;

Lot 888: Best of Show, Specimen 6-10: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 11 HERBS

Lot 69: Mint: 1st:Doris J. McManis; 2nd: Jan Johnson; 3rd: Erica Grooms

Lot 70: Sage: 1st: Maggie Clark, 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Sondra Carey

Lot 71: Dill 1 stem: 1st: Bralkili Farms; 2nd: Maggie Clark;

Lot 73: Thyme: 1st: Robin Jordan; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 74: Basil: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Jessica Scott; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry

Lot 75: Rosemary: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Robin Jordan; 3rd: Bralkili Farms

Lot 76: Lavender: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Robin Jordan; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 77: Bee Balm: 2nd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 78: Oregano; 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Robin Jordan; 3rd: Jan Johnson

Lot 79: Archillea (Yarrow) 1st: Sandra Lanum

Lot 80: Any Herb not listed: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd Erica Grooms

CLASS 12 BASKETS JUDGED

HORTICULTURE QUALITY

Lot 81: Large Flowering Zinnias;:1st: Fuller Family

Lot 82: Small Flowering Zinnias: 1st: Rose Dreis

Lot 83: large Flowering Marigolds; 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 84; Small Flowering Marigolds; 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Steve Louis Family; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 85: Gladiolus any one color: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Stinson Family

Lot 88: Dahlias, Mixed colors: 1st: Rose Dreis; 2nd: Stinson Family

Lot 89: Mixed Garden Flowers: 1st: Stinson Family; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 90: Living or Dried Wreath: 1st; Sandra Lanum

Lot 92: Framed Pressed Flowers: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Doris J. McManis

CLASS 13 PLANTS AND FLOWERS

Lot 93: Container Gardening under 1 gallon: 1st: Denise Ruhl; 2nd: Worner

Way Farm; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 94: Container Gardening over 1 gallon: 1st: Casaundra Pickering; 2nd and 3rd: Bralkili Farms

Lot 95: Hangng Container with foiliage plant: 1st: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 96: Hanging container wtith blooming plant: 1st: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Stinson Family

Lot 97: Geranium Plain Leaf: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 99: Geranium Scented or Fancy Leaf: 1st: Erica Grooms

Lot 102: Begonia Tuberous: 1st: Stinson Family

Lot 103: Begonia Fibrous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 105: Angel Wing Begonia: 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 106: Cactus or Succulent: 1st: Denise Ruhl; 2nd: Casaundra Pickering; 3rd: Jeanne Smith

Lot 108: African Violet Bloom Double: 1st: Laura Reeve

Lot 109: Coleus: 1st: Maggie Clark; 2nd: Casaundra Pickering; 3rd: Erica Grooms

Lot 111: Any Plant not listed: 1st: Casaunda Pickering; 2nd: Stinson Family; 3rd: Bralkili Farms

Lot 114: Mini Landscape container not 20”: 1st: Jeanne Smith; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 115: Window Box Planter 3’ and under: 1st and 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 116: SilkFlower Thanksgiving Arrangement: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Fuller Family; 3rd: Doris J. McManis

Lot 117: Silk Flower Trad. arrangement: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Sandra Lanum; 3rd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 118: Silk Flower Spring arrangement: 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Fuller Family

Lot 888: Best of Show Plants and Flowers: 1st: Maggie Clark

OPEN FLOWER SHOW ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 119: Kitchen Herb Garden (5 or more) 1st: Sandra Lanum; 2nd: Krista Sisterhen

Lot 120: Banquet for Gma (mass design);1st: Fuller Family

Lot 121: My Favorite Pet with figurine: 1st: Erica Grooms: 2nd: Sandra Lanum; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 125: Old Swimming hole water design: 1st: Doris J. McManis; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 15 GARDEN CLUB SPECIAL EDUCATION

Lot 126: Gardeners POI Day Trips; 1st: Doris J. McManis

CLASS 16 FLOWER ARRANGEMENT

Lot 127: My Very Own Garden (veg/flower): 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 129: Fourth of July Picnic: 1st:Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Erica Grooms

Lot 130: Walk in the Woods; 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd: Sandra Lanum; 3rd; Rose Dreis

Lot 131: Tea Party; 1st: Doris J. McManis; 2nd: Rose Dreis; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 132: Catchng Fire Flies; 1st: Doris J. McManis; 2nd: Erica Grooms; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 133; Watching Moon Rise: 1st: Fuller Family; 2nd: Sandra Lanum

Lot 134: Campfire Memories: 1st: Krista Sisterhen; 2nd; Sandra Lanum; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 135: Take me Out to the Ball Game: 1st; Fuller Family

Lot 136: Mini Flowers: 1st: Doris J. McManis; 2nd: Krista Sisterhen; 3rd: Rose Dreis

Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Wormer Way Farm

Lot 1001: Most Creative: 1st: Krista Sisterhen

CLASS 17 YOUTH ARRANGEMENTS

Lot 137: My Favorite Pet 11 and under: 1st: Worner Way Farm

Lot 138: Vacation at the Beach 11 and under: 1st: Kelli Jagger; 2nd: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 139: My Favorite Pet 12 – 18 years: 1st; Kelli Jagger

Lot 1000: Youth Best of Show; 1st: Kelli Jagger

Lot 1001: Youth Creativity Aw; 1st: Kelli Jagger

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

