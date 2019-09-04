MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT P

DOMESTIC FOODS

Kathy Eichorn, Stacy High, Robin LaRoche and Dan Rogers, superintendents

CLASS 1 JELLIES

Lot 1 Apple: 1st: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 4: Grape: 1st: Cheryl Price

Lot 6: Raspberry, red or black: 1st: Tawnie Kessler

Lot 8: Any Other; 1st: Allen Rhinebolt; 2nd: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 2 JAMS, MARMALADES AND BUTTERS

Lot 9 Apple Butter; 1st: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 11: Cherry Jam: 1st: Cheryl Price

Lot 14: Strawberry Jam: 1st: Cherie L. Smith; 2nd: David Hartpence

Lot 17: Any Other; 1st: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 4 CANNED FRUIT

Lot 23: Applesauce: 1st: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 25: Cherries: 1st: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 26: Peaches, sliced: 1st: Stinson Family; Lot 28: Tomatoes: red/yellow: 2nd: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 30: Any Flavor Pie Filling; 1st: Tawnie Kessler; Lot 31: Tomato Juice: 2nd: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 5 CANNED VEGETABLES

Lot 32: Beets (Plain) 1st: Joe Beck Family; Lot 34: Green Beans, sliced or whole: 1st: Tawnie Kessler; 2nd: Cherie L. Smith; 3rd: David Hartpence

CLASS 6 CANNED MEATS

Lot 41: Chicken: 2nd: Peggy Wolf; Lot 45: Miscellaneous canned meat: 1st: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 7 PICKLES, RELISHES, SAUCES MISC.

Lot 54: Sweet Relish: 1st: Allen Rhinebolt; Lot 55: Sauerkraut: 1st: Peggy Wolf

CLASS 8 MAPLE PRODUCTS

Lot 61: Maple Sugar: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; Lot 62: Maple s

Maple Product: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; Lot 64: Best Display of Maple Products: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer; 2nd: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 9 GOURMET GIFT IN A JAR

Lot 65: Cookies, Soup, etc with recipe: 1st: Black Stump Farm; 2nd: Steve Louis Family; 3rd: Black Stump Farm

Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-9: 1st: Eddie Lou Meimer;

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1-6: 1st: Cheryl Price

CLASS 10 CANDIES

Lot 67: Chocolate, dipped or dropped: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 68: Fudge, any kind: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Bonnie Wiseman

Lot 69: Peanut Brittle/Bark: 1st: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 70: Miscellaneous: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: Mary Walker

CLASS 11 BAKING QUICK BREADS

Lot 71: Blueberry Muffins: 1st: Mary Walker;

Lot 72: Any other muffin: 1st: Megan Oder; 2nd: Family Irwin

Lot 74: Coffee Cake: 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Vickie McKinney; 3rd: MaKayla Rhea

Lot 76: Pumpkin or Zucchini Loaf: 1st: Kelli Jagger; 2nd: In memory of Pam Fraizer; 3rd: Ashley Lusetti

Lot 79: Other Quick Bread; 1st: Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 12 BAKING YEAST BREADS

Lot 81: Raisin Bread: 1st: Vickie McKinney

Lot 83: Whole Wheat Bread: 1st: Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 13 BAKING YEAST COFFEE CAKES/ROLL

Lot 84: Cinnamon Rolls iced or not: 1st: Black Stump Farm; 2nd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 85: Coffee Cake: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Lynn Fraizer; 3rd: Worner Way Farm

Lot 86: Pecan Rolls: 1st: Vickie McKinney

Lot 1000: Best of show:1st: Lynn Fraizer

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Vickie McKinney

CLASS 14 BAKING CAKES

Lot 88: Bundt Cakes with or without icing: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd:Lynn Fraizer; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 89: Carrot Cake: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: In memory of Pam Fraizer ; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 90: Chocolate Cake favorite icing:1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 91: German Choc -favorite icing: 1st: Vickie McKinney

Lot 92: Spice Cake Favorite Icing: 1st: In memory of Pam Fraizer

Lot 93: Red Velvet: 1st: Pearce Farms; 2nd: Megan Oder

Lot 94: Pound Cake un iced: 2nd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 95: White Cake favorite icing: 1st: In memory of Pam Fraizer; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 96: Variety of Favorite with icing

1st Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: In Memory of Pam Fraizer; 3rd: Family Chapman

Lot 97: Cupcakes any kind iced: 1st: Megan Oder; 2nd: Vickie McKinney

Lot 98: Cake Baked by child: 4-10 years: 1st: Jessica Scott; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Bonnie Wiseman

Lot 99: Cake Baked by a man: 2nd: Andrew Wick

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1st: Vickie McKinney

CLASS 15 BAKING COOKIES

Lot 100:Bar Cookies: 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Pearce Farms

Lot 101: Brownies: any kind: 1st: Lyla Bishop; 2nd: Charlotte Benedict; 3rd: Family Irwin

Lot 102:Chocolate Chip: 1st: Casaundra Pickering; 2nd: Black Stump Farm;3rd: Mary Walker;

Lot 103: Decorated Cookies: 1st: Family Chapman, 2nd: Hile Family; 3rd: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 104: Drop Cookies: 1st: Bonnie Wiseman; 2nd and 3rd: Lyla Bishop

Lot 106: Peanut Butter Cookies: 1st: Jacqueline Thompson, 1st: Cassey Pearce; 3rd: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 107:Child 10 and under peanut butter: 1st: Family Chapman; 2nd: Bonnie Wiseman; 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 108: Child 10 and under sugar cookies: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Family Chapman; 3rd: Robby Schmit

Lo 109: Child 10 and under Chocolate Chip: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Makayla Rhea; 3rd; Megan Drake;

Lot 1000: Best of Show: 1st: Lynn Fraizer

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show; 1st: Family Chapman

CLASS 16; DECORATED CAKE

Lot 110: Special Occasion Cake Amateur: 1st: Leigh Thoman

CLASS 17 HONEY 100% BEE PRODUCTS

Class 17: Honey 100% Bee products

Lot 113:Best 1 lb extracted lt Amber: 1st: Megan Drake and Deb Hinton; 2nd: Angie Drake and William Drake

Lot 114: Best (2) l 1b Extracted Amber: 1st: Megan Drake; 2nd: William Drake; 3rd: Angie Drake

Lot 116: Best Cut Comb Honey 1 lb: 1st: Deb Hinton

Lot 117: Honey in Shallow Medium Frame: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Megan Drake

Lot 118: Honey, deep extracting frame: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Megan Drake

Lot 119: Best 1 lb Bees Wax clarified: 1st: Deb Hinton; 2nd: Angie Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 120: Best of Bee Products: 1st: William Drake; 2nd: Megan Drake; 3rd: Angie Drake

Lot 121: Chunk Comb: 1st: Deb Hinton

Lot 122: Creamed l lb in clear jar: 2nd: Megan Drake; 3rd: William Drake

Lot 1000: Best of show: 1st: Deb Hinton

MORROW COUNTY PIE DAY

Lot 131: Apple, Crumb: 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Megan Oder

Lot 132:Apple Two crust; 1st: Rachelle Newson; 2nd: Mary Walker; 3rd: Pearce Farms

Lot 133:Blackberry two crusts: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Wormer Way Farm

Lot 134: Raspberry Black or red 2 crust: 1st:Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Worner Way Farm

Lot 135: Cherry two crusts: 1st: Cheryl Price; 2nd: Mary Walker; 3rd: Jeanette Kincaid

Lot 138: Any other fruit or berry: 1st: Renee Holtsberry; 2nd: Pearce Farm; 3rd: Teresa Queen

Lot 140: Pecan/Nut one or two crusts:1st: Vickie McKinney 2nd and 3rd: Megan Drake

Lot 141: SNGL Crusts: with filling not listed; 1st: Jeanette Kincaid

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

— Compiled by Evelyn Long