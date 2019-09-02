MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT C GOAT WINNERS

MORROW COUNTY FAIR

Dave Brown, Jeremy Hinkler and Dale Huvler, superintendents

CLASS 1 BOER FULL BLOODED W/PAPERS

Lot 1: Doe Kids 0-12 months: Bella White, first; Tracy Bowman, second; Haylee Walker, third

Lot 2: Dry Year 13-24 Mo Never Fresh: 1st: Haylee Walker; 2nd and 3rd: Samantha Sayers

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 Months and over: 1st: Sebastian White; 2nd: Bella White; 3rd: Ashley Cooper; 4th: Tammy Cooper

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boar-Full- 1st: Samantha Sayers;

Lot 777: Champion -Full Blooded: 1st: Haylee Walker

CLASS 2 BOER 3/4 w papers 1/2 -15-16%

Lot 1: Doe Kids 0-12 months 1st: Haylee Walker; 2nd: Katie Phillips; 3rd: Bella White

Lot 2:Dry Year 13-24 mos Never Fresh; 1st: Bella White; 2nd and 3rd: Tammy Cooper

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over; 1st: Haylee Walker

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Boer: 1st: Bella White

Lot 777: Champion Boer: 1st: Haylee Walker

CLASS 3 UTILITY BOER – CROSS NOT WITH DAIRY

Lot 1 Doe Kid 0-12 months: 1st: Livestock Heritage Harvest Farm

2nd: Sebastian White; 3rd: Bentley Walker; 4th: S & J Stock Farms

Lot 2: Dry Year – 13-24 mos never fresh: 1st and 2nd: Ashley Cooper; 3rd: Perkins Family

Lot 3: Doe Yearling 13-24 months: 1st and second: Tammy Cooper 3rd and 4th: Ashley Cooper

Lot 4: Aged Doe 25 months and over: 1st: Bentley Walker; 2nd: Tammy Cooper; 3rd and 4th: Charlene Pace

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Ashley Cooper

Lot 777: Champion Utility Boer: 1st: Livestock Heritage Harvest Farm

Lot 888: Supreme Champ Boer: 1st: Haylee Walker

CLASS 5 NUBIAN

Lot 6 Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Vance Family Farm

Lot 9: Aged Doe 25-48 mo: 1st and 2nd: Family Irwin

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nubian and

Lot 777: Champion Nubian: Family Irwin both Lots

CLASS 6: LAMANCHA

Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 MO NF: 1st: Melissa Saylor

Lot 777: Champion Lamancha: 1st Melissa Saylor

CLASS 8 UTILITY DAIRY (no papers)

Lot 8 Doe Kids 0-12 Mo: 1st and 2nd: Sherman Family

Lot 9: Aged Doe 25-48 mo: 1st” Melissa Saylor; 2nd: Sherman Family; 3rd: Charlene Pace

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Utility Dairy: 1st: Morgan Beck

Lot 777: Champion Utility Dairy: Melissa Saylor

Lot 888: Supreme Utility: 1st: Robin Munday

CLASS 9 SANNEN

Lot 6 Doe kids 0-12 mo: 1st: Mellissa Saylor

Lot 7: Dry Year -13-24 mo NF: Mellissa Saylor

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Saanen and Lot 777 Champion Saanen

1st in both lots: Melissa Saylor

CLASS 11 NIGERIANS

Lot 6: Doe Kids 0-12 mo: 1st and 2nd: Robin Munday; Third: Braden Gamble

Lot 7: Dry Year 13-24 Mo NF; 1st and 2nd: Robin Munday

Lot 9: Aged Doe 25-48 Mo: 1st: Robin Munday; 2nd: Megan Beck; 3rd: Robin Munday

Lot 10: Old Doe 49 plus mo: 1st: Sherman Family

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Nigerians: 1st: Sherman Family

Lot 777: Champion Nigerians: 1st: Robin Munday

CLASS 12 ANGORA/PYGMY

Lot 13: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 0-6 mo: 1st: Megan Beck; 2nd: Worner Way Farm; 3rd: Morgan Beck

Lot 14: Pygmy Grade Doe Kid 7-12 Mo: Family Irwin: 1st and 4th; Farms Graham: 2nd and 3rd; Jessica Irwin, 5th and 6th

Lot 17: Pygmy Grade Aged Doe 25-48 Mo; 1st: Landen Hayes; 2nd: Family Irwin and 3rd: Peyton Hayes

Lot 20: Pygmy Reg Doe Kids -7-12 Mos: 1st: Maya’s Hickory Hill; 2nd: Gall Family

Lot 23: Pygmy Reg. Aged Doe 25-48 Mo: 1st and 2nd: Tyler Duckworth; 3rd: Gall Family

Lot 24: Pygmy Reg Aged Doe 48 Mo: 1st and 2nd Tyler Duckworth; 3rd:Maya’s Hickory Hill; 4th: Samie Johnson

Lot 25: Dam and Daughters: 1st: Samie Johnson; 2nd: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 26: Pygmy Wethers 0-12 months: 1st” Family Irwin; 2nd: Braden Gamble; 3rd: Morgan Beck

Lot 27: Pygmy Whethers: 13-24 Months: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Maya’s Hickory Hill; 3rd: Worner Way Farm

Lot 28: Pygmy Wethers 25-59 months: 1st: Bralkili Farms; 2nd: Adam Gamble; 3rd: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 29: Pygmy Wethers – 60 Months: 1st: Worner Way Farm; 2nd: Wormer Way Farm; 3rd: Megan Beck

Lot 111: Reserve Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Family Irwin

Lot 222: Champion Pygmy Grade: 1st: Landen Hayes

Lot 333: Reserve Champion Pygmy Reg: 1st: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 444: Champion Pygmy Reg and Lot 555 Reserve Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 666: Champion Pygmy Wethers: 1st: Bralkili Farms

Lot 777: Supreme Angora/Pygmy 1st: Tyler Duckworth

Lot 888: Overall Supreme 1st: Tyler Duckworth

DEPARTMENT J DOGS

CLASS 1 DOGS

Lot 1 Pre Novice A 1st and 1st: Morgan Dunham

Lot 2: Pre Novice B: 1st: Fethar Dell; 1st: Jenna Nichols; 3rd: Lee Van Dyke

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

