MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT H
DRAFT HORSE, PONY AND MULE
CLASS 1 PONY, MINI AND MULE
Lot 1: Mule/Donkey, Jack any age: 1st: Bill Westbrook; 2nd: Harvey Farms 3rd: Melody Franklin
Lot 2: Mini Gelding any age 38” and under: 60” and under: 1st and 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 3rd: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Landon Bishop; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons
Lot 4: Mini Mare any age 38” and Under: 38”: 1st”Mark and Kim Lemmon; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Earsel Gillam; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Jennifer Bell
Lot 5: DrafPonyMare any age 60” and under: any age 60” and under:
1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Bret Cox
Lot 6: Mule/Donkey Jenny any age: 1st: Plain View Stock Farm; 2nd: Caleb Cox; 3rd: Bill Westbrook
Lot 11: Mini Best matched team and under 38”: 1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon
Lot 12: Draft Pony best matched team and under 60”: 1st Marvin Hart
Lot 13: Mule/Donkey Best Matched Team: 1st: Bill Westbrook
Lot 14: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: Under 60” 1st and second: Harvey Farms; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th and 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Lyla Bishop
Lot 15: Pee Wee Halter 8 yrs and under: 1st: Jennifer Bell; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Caleb Cox; 4th and 5th: Janet and Jason Timmons; 6th: Josh Cox
Lot 777: Mini Best of Show: 1st Mark and Kim Lemmon;
Lot 888: 1st: Draft Pony Best of Show: 1st: Jennifer King;
Lot 999: Mule Best of Show: 1st: Caleb Cox
CLASS 2 BELGIAN
Lot 17: Mare 5 yr and over : Bulls: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons
Lot 18: Mare 3 yr and under 5 yr: 1st: Bret Cox
Lot 19: Mare 2 yr and under 3 yrs: 1st: Bret Cox
Lot 22: Gelding- All Breeds any age: 1st: Bret Cox: 2nd and 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons: 4th: John Wilhelm
Lot 23: Best Matched Team- all Breeds: 1st:John Wilhelm; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons
Lot 25: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: 1st: John Wilhelm
Lot 26: Costume Class- any age: 1st: Harvey Farms; 2nd and 5th: Jennifer Bell; 3rd: Harvey Farms; 4th: Jennifer King; 6th: Megan Beck
CLASS 4 PERCHERON
Lot 17: Mare 5 years and over: 1st and 2nd: Cherie L. Smith
Lot 888: Draft Gelding Champion: 1st: Bret Cox
CLASS 5 HITCH AND PERFORMANCE
Lot 103: Youth Pony Cart 60” 18 and under All three lots: Jennifer King, 1st
Lot 104: Men’s Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and third: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Caleb Cox; 5th and 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons
Lot 105: Ladies Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and 5th: Ron and Susan Tmmons: third: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 6th: Harvey Farms
Lot 106: Youth Mini Cart 38” and under: 18 and Under: Earsel Gillam; 2nd: Donna Kincaid; 3rd: Crystal Dishong; 4th: Jennifer Bell; 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Harvey Farms
Lot 107: Men’s Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin
Lot 108: Ladies Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd: Donna Kincaid
Lot 109: Youth Mule Cart 18 yrs and Under: 1st and 3rd: Donna Kincaid; 2nd: Melody Franklin
Lot 111: Men’s Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons; 2nd: John Wilhelm; 3rd: Cherie L. Smith
Lot 112: Ladies Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Cherie l. Smith
Lot 113: Youth Draft Horse Cart, 18 yrs and under: 1st: John Wilhelm
Lot 114: Freestyle Driving Cart: choice of music: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmns; 2nd: Crystal Dishong; 3rd: Melody Franklin; 4th and 5th: Jennifer King
Lot 115: Mini Tandem and Lot 119: Pair Mini Horse Hitch: 1st in each class; Ron and Susan Timmons
Lot 120: Pair Pony Hitch: 1st: Marvin Hart
Lot 121: Pair Mule Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook
Lot 122: Pair Draft Horse Hitch: 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons
Lot 123: Youth Pair Mini Hitch 18 yr and under: 1st: Donna Kincaid
Lot 124: Youth Pair Pony Hitch 18 yrs and under : 1st: Marvin Hart
Lot 125: Youth Pair Mule Hitch 18 years and under; 1st Bill Westbrook
Lot 126: Youth Pair Draft Hitch: 18 years and under: 1st: John Wilhelm
Lot 135: Pair Log Skidding All Animal: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmons; 2nd: Marvin Hart; 3rd: John Wilhelm; 4th: Donna Kincaid
Lot 136: Youth Log Skidding 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart
Lot 137: Mini Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Donna Kincaid
Lot 138: Pony Pair Farm Hitch: 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart
Lot 139: Mule Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook
Lot 140: Draft Horse Farm Hitch; 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox
DEPARTMENT E
POULTRY
Charlie Lynn, Dave Brown and Nate Newson, superintedents
CLASS 1 BARRED PLYMOUTH ROCK
Lot 4: Barred Ply Rk Pullet under 1 yr: Leila Lohr family 1st and 2nd
CLASS 2 WHITE PLYMOUTH ROCK
Lot 3: Wht Ply Cockerel under 1 yr and Lot 4 Whit Ply Rk Pullet under one
year: 1st and 2nd Leila Lohr Family
CLASS 7 RHODE ISLAND REDS SC
Lot 1 RI Red SC Cock over 1 yr: Standard American; 1st: Linda Fraizer
Lot 2: RI Red SC Hen over 1 yr: Linda Fraizer: 1st and 2nd
CLASS 10 BUFF BRAHMA
Lot 3: Buff Brah Cockerel under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Braden Gamble
Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st ,2nd and 3rd: Braden Gamble
CLASS 12 BLK COCHIN
Lot 1: Blk Cochin Cock over 1 yr: Joshua Smith
Lot 3: Blk Cochin Cockerel under 1yr: Asiatic: Joshua Smith, 1st, 2nd and 3rd
Lot 4: Blk Cocklin Pullet Under 1 yr: Asiatic: Joshua Smith, 1st, 2nd and 3rd
CLASS 17 WHITE LEGHORN SC OR RC
Lot 4: Wht Leghorn Pullet Under 1 yr: Mediterranean S. C. Braden Gamble, first
CLASS 21 ASTROLOP
Lot 2: Astrolop Hen over 1 yr English: Joshua Smith, 1st and 2nd
Lot 4: Astrolop Pullet Under 1 yr: English: 1st: Braden Gamble
CLASS 23 BUFF ORPINGTON
Lot 1: Buff Arping Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st Joshua Smith
Lot 4: Buff Arping Pullet Under 1 yr: English: 1st: Susan Edwards
CLASS 29: BLK SUMATRA
Lot 1: Bl Sumatra Cock: over 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith
Lot 2: Bl Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: 1st and 2nd: Emory Smith
CLASS 34 AOV NOT LISTED
Lot 2: AOV Hen over 1 yr: Polish, Continental Misc not listed:
1st and 2nd: Leila Lohr family
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Joy Smith;
Lot 777: Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Braden Gamble
CLASS 41: BUFF BRAHMA
Lot 1: Buff Brahma Cock: over 1 yr: Bantam Feathered Leg: 1st: Leila Lohr Family
Lot 2: Buff Brahma Hen over 1 yr: Bantam feathered leg: 1st: Leila Lohr family
Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg: 1st, 2nd and
3rd: Aron Fraizer
CLASS 43 LIGHT BRAHMA
Lot 4: Lt Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg: 1st: Candida Doubikin
CLASS 49 WHITE SILKIE
Lot 3: Wh Silkie Cockerel under 1 yr
Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st, 2nd, 3rd: Emory Smith
Lot 4: Wh Silkie Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg:1st Emory Smith
CLASS 50 AOV SILKIE
Lot 3: AOV Silkie Cockerel under 1 yr: Bantams Feathered leg: 1st: Braden Gamble
CLASS 54 RHODE ISLAND RED RC
Lot 1 RI Red RC Cock over 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comb Clean leg: 1st: Emory Smith
Lot 2: Ri Red RC Hen over 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comp Clean Leg: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Emory Smith
CLASS 64: BLK TAILED JAPANESE
Lot 1: Bl Tail Jap Cock over 1 yr: Bantam Single Comb leg
Lot 2: Bl Tail Jap Cock Hen over 1 yr: Bantam single Comb Leg
Lot 3: Bl Tall Jap Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg
Lot 4: Bl Tal Jap Pullet under 1 yr:
Joy Smith, 1st place in all three lots and 2nd and 3rd in Lot 3
CLASS 72; AOV PLYMOUTH ROCK
Lot 3: AOV Ply Rock Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantam Single Comb leg
Lot 4: AOV Ply Rock Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Single Compb Leg
Leila Lohr family 1st in both lots and second in Lot 3.
CLASS 74: AOV SC CLEAN LEG
Lot 1: AOV SC Clean Cock over 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg
Lot 2: AOV SC Clean hen over 1 yr Bantams Single Comb leg
Lot 3: AOV SC Clean Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg
Lot 4: AOV SC Clean Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg
Black Sheep Farm, 1st in Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 and 2nd and 3rd in Lot 3
CLASS 79 SUMATRA
Lot 1: Sumatra Cock over 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean leg:
Lot 2: Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg
Lot 3: Sumatra Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams All Other comb Clean Leg
Lot 4: Sumatra Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg
Joy Smith, 1st in all four lots and 2nd in Lots 2, 3 and 4 and 3rd in Lot 3
CLASS 81 FAVEROLLES ANY COLOR
Lot 3: Faverolles Cockerel under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comp Clean Leg
Lot 4: Faverolles Pullet under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg;
Leila Lohr family 1st in Lot 3 and Lot 4
CLASS 89 ANY VARIETY FANCY BIRD
Lot 666 Res Champ Bantam Bird: 1st: Black Stamp Farm
Lot 777 Champion Bantam Bird: 1st: Aron Fraizer
CLASS 90 WHITE PEKIN
Lot 3: W. P. Young Drake Under 1 yr: Ducks:
Lot 4: W. P. Young Hen under 1 yr: Ducks: Joy Smith first in both lots
CLASS 99 WHITE CALLS
Lot 1: Wh. Cal Old Drake Over 1 yr: Ducks
Lot 2: Wh Cal Old hen over 1 yr
Lot 4: Wh Cal Young Hen over 1 yr
Emory Smith first in all three lots.
CLASS 100 AOV CALL DUCKS
Lot 3: AOV Cal Young Drake and Lot 4: Wh Cal Young Hen: first: Emory Smith first in both lots
CLASS 104; AOV DUCKS ALL COLORS
Lot 3: AOV Young Drake under 1 yr:
Lot 4: AOV Young Hen under 1 yr: Leila Lohr family 1st in Lots 3 and 4
Lot 666: Reserve Champion Duck: Leila Lohr family
Lot 777: Champion Duck: 1st: Emory Smith
CLASS 117 BROAD BREASTED WHITE
Aron Fraizer: Lot 3: B. B. Wh Young Tom Turkeys, 1st and 2nd Aron Fraizer
Lot 666: Reserve Champ Turkey and Lot 777: Champion Turkey: Aron Fraizer
Lot 888: Reserve Bird of Show: 1st: Emory Smith; Lot 999: Grand Champ, Bird of Show: Aron Fraizer.
DAIRY CATTLE
Brian Adams and Dale Huvler, superintendents
DEPARTMENT G DAIRY CATTLE
CLASS 2 BROWN SWISS
Lot 3: Br. Swiss Senior Heifer Calf: born 9/1/2013 thru 11/30/2013.
1st” R-Style Holsteins
CLASS 4 HOLSTEIN
Lot 1: Holstein Junior Heifer Calf born on or after 3/1/2014 over 4 mos.
1st: R- Style Holsteins; 2nd: Mason Farms Ltd.
Lot 5: Holstein Junior Yearling: born 3/1/2013 thru 5/3/2013
1st: Mason Farms Ltd
Lot 888: Champion Holstein: 1st: Mason Farms Ltd
CLASS 5 JERSEY
Lot 1 Jersey Junior Heifer Calf: born on or after 3/1/2014 and over 4 mos.
Lot 4: Jersey Summer Yearling born 6/1/2013 thru 8/31/2013
Lot 6: Jersey Winter Yearling: born 12/1/2012 thru 2/28/2013
Chamberlain family, first in Lot 1, 4 and 6;
Spring Valley Farm, 2nd Jersey Winter Yearling
Lot 9: Jersey Jr Two Year old Cow: Born 3/1/2012 thru 8/31/2012
1st: Chamberlain Family
Lot 12: Jersey 4-Year old cow: born 9/1/2009 thru 8/31/2010
1st: Spring Valley Farm
Lot 15: Jersey Dam and Daughter: 1st: Chamberlain Family
Lot 16: Jersey Best Three females: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Chamberlain Family
Lot 888Jr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Chamberlain Family
Lot 777: Sr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Farm
Lot 888: Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Farm
CLASS 6 CROSS OR NON-REGISTER
Lot 1: Cross jr. Heifer Calf; born on or after 3/1/2014 over 4 mos
1st: Levi Leonhard
Lot 2: Cross Intermed. Heifer Calf: born 12/1/2013 thru 2/29/2014.
1st: Spring Valley Farm
Lot 5: Cross Jr Yearling: born 3/1/2013 thru 5/31/3013
1st: Spring Valley Farms; 2nd:Elizabeth Leonard; 3rd: Lydia Leonhard
Lot 6: Cross Winter Yearling: born 9/1/2012 thru 11/20/2012
1st: Jed Adam
Lot 7: Cross Senior Yearling: born 9/1/2012 thru 11/30/2012
1st: Jed Adams
Lot 9: Cross Jr 2 yr old cow: born 3/1/2012 thru 8/31/2012
1st: Lydia Leonard
Lot 15: Cross Dam and Daughter, 1st: Lydia Leonhard
Lot 999: Supreme Champ: 1st: Spring Valley Farm
FAVORITE FOOD FUN DAY
WITH DAIRY: 1st: Family Chapman; 2nd: Vickie McKinney; 3rd: Nancy Baker
WITH BEEF: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: In memory of Pam Fraizer; 3rd: Family Chapman
WITH PORK: 1st: In Memory of Pam Fraizer; 2nd: Family Chapman; 3rd: Robin Jordan
WITH POULTRY: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: LynnFraizer; 3rd: Family Chapman
WITH LAMB; 1st Lynn Fraizer
WITH GOAT; 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Lynn Fraizer
WITH MAPLE: 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Family Chapman; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry
WITH VEGETABLES: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer
— Compiled by Evelyn Long