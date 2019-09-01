MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT H

DRAFT HORSE, PONY AND MULE

CLASS 1 PONY, MINI AND MULE

Lot 1: Mule/Donkey, Jack any age: 1st: Bill Westbrook; 2nd: Harvey Farms 3rd: Melody Franklin

Lot 2: Mini Gelding any age 38” and under: 60” and under: 1st and 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 3rd: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Landon Bishop; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 4: Mini Mare any age 38” and Under: 38”: 1st”Mark and Kim Lemmon; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Earsel Gillam; 5th: Harvey Farms; 6th: Jennifer Bell

Lot 5: DrafPonyMare any age 60” and under: any age 60” and under:

1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Bret Cox

Lot 6: Mule/Donkey Jenny any age: 1st: Plain View Stock Farm; 2nd: Caleb Cox; 3rd: Bill Westbrook

Lot 11: Mini Best matched team and under 38”: 1st: Jennifer King; 2nd: Mark and Kim Lemmon

Lot 12: Draft Pony best matched team and under 60”: 1st Marvin Hart

Lot 13: Mule/Donkey Best Matched Team: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 14: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: Under 60” 1st and second: Harvey Farms; 3rd: Megan Beck; 4th and 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Lyla Bishop

Lot 15: Pee Wee Halter 8 yrs and under: 1st: Jennifer Bell; 2nd: Holly Jacobson; 3rd: Caleb Cox; 4th and 5th: Janet and Jason Timmons; 6th: Josh Cox

Lot 777: Mini Best of Show: 1st Mark and Kim Lemmon;

Lot 888: 1st: Draft Pony Best of Show: 1st: Jennifer King;

Lot 999: Mule Best of Show: 1st: Caleb Cox

CLASS 2 BELGIAN

Lot 17: Mare 5 yr and over : Bulls: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 18: Mare 3 yr and under 5 yr: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 19: Mare 2 yr and under 3 yrs: 1st: Bret Cox

Lot 22: Gelding- All Breeds any age: 1st: Bret Cox: 2nd and 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons: 4th: John Wilhelm

Lot 23: Best Matched Team- all Breeds: 1st:John Wilhelm; 2nd: Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 25: Youth Showmanship 17 yr and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 26: Costume Class- any age: 1st: Harvey Farms; 2nd and 5th: Jennifer Bell; 3rd: Harvey Farms; 4th: Jennifer King; 6th: Megan Beck

CLASS 4 PERCHERON

Lot 17: Mare 5 years and over: 1st and 2nd: Cherie L. Smith

Lot 888: Draft Gelding Champion: 1st: Bret Cox

CLASS 5 HITCH AND PERFORMANCE

Lot 103: Youth Pony Cart 60” 18 and under All three lots: Jennifer King, 1st

Lot 104: Men’s Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and third: Ron and Susan Timmons; 4th: Caleb Cox; 5th and 6th: Janet and Jason Timmons

Lot 105: Ladies Mini Cart 38” and Under: 1st, 2nd and 5th: Ron and Susan Tmmons: third: Jennifer Bell; 4th: Mark and Kim Lemmon; 6th: Harvey Farms

Lot 106: Youth Mini Cart 38” and under: 18 and Under: Earsel Gillam; 2nd: Donna Kincaid; 3rd: Crystal Dishong; 4th: Jennifer Bell; 5th: Earsel Gillam; 6th: Harvey Farms

Lot 107: Men’s Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin

Lot 108: Ladies Mule Cart: 1st: Melody Franklin; 2nd: Donna Kincaid

Lot 109: Youth Mule Cart 18 yrs and Under: 1st and 3rd: Donna Kincaid; 2nd: Melody Franklin

Lot 111: Men’s Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Janet and Jason Timmons; 2nd: John Wilhelm; 3rd: Cherie L. Smith

Lot 112: Ladies Draft Horse Cart: 1st: Cherie l. Smith

Lot 113: Youth Draft Horse Cart, 18 yrs and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 114: Freestyle Driving Cart: choice of music: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmns; 2nd: Crystal Dishong; 3rd: Melody Franklin; 4th and 5th: Jennifer King

Lot 115: Mini Tandem and Lot 119: Pair Mini Horse Hitch: 1st in each class; Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 120: Pair Pony Hitch: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 121: Pair Mule Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 122: Pair Draft Horse Hitch: 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox; 3rd: Ron and Susan Timmons

Lot 123: Youth Pair Mini Hitch 18 yr and under: 1st: Donna Kincaid

Lot 124: Youth Pair Pony Hitch 18 yrs and under : 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 125: Youth Pair Mule Hitch 18 years and under; 1st Bill Westbrook

Lot 126: Youth Pair Draft Hitch: 18 years and under: 1st: John Wilhelm

Lot 135: Pair Log Skidding All Animal: 1st: Ron and Susan Timmons; 2nd: Marvin Hart; 3rd: John Wilhelm; 4th: Donna Kincaid

Lot 136: Youth Log Skidding 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 137: Mini Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Donna Kincaid

Lot 138: Pony Pair Farm Hitch: 18 yrs and under: 1st: Marvin Hart

Lot 139: Mule Pair Farm Hitch: 1st: Bill Westbrook

Lot 140: Draft Horse Farm Hitch; 1st: John Wilhelm; 2nd: Josh Cox

DEPARTMENT E

POULTRY

Charlie Lynn, Dave Brown and Nate Newson, superintedents

CLASS 1 BARRED PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 4: Barred Ply Rk Pullet under 1 yr: Leila Lohr family 1st and 2nd

CLASS 2 WHITE PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 3: Wht Ply Cockerel under 1 yr and Lot 4 Whit Ply Rk Pullet under one

year: 1st and 2nd Leila Lohr Family

CLASS 7 RHODE ISLAND REDS SC

Lot 1 RI Red SC Cock over 1 yr: Standard American; 1st: Linda Fraizer

Lot 2: RI Red SC Hen over 1 yr: Linda Fraizer: 1st and 2nd

CLASS 10 BUFF BRAHMA

Lot 3: Buff Brah Cockerel under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st: Braden Gamble

Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr: Asiatic: 1st ,2nd and 3rd: Braden Gamble

CLASS 12 BLK COCHIN

Lot 1: Blk Cochin Cock over 1 yr: Joshua Smith

Lot 3: Blk Cochin Cockerel under 1yr: Asiatic: Joshua Smith, 1st, 2nd and 3rd

Lot 4: Blk Cocklin Pullet Under 1 yr: Asiatic: Joshua Smith, 1st, 2nd and 3rd

CLASS 17 WHITE LEGHORN SC OR RC

Lot 4: Wht Leghorn Pullet Under 1 yr: Mediterranean S. C. Braden Gamble, first

CLASS 21 ASTROLOP

Lot 2: Astrolop Hen over 1 yr English: Joshua Smith, 1st and 2nd

Lot 4: Astrolop Pullet Under 1 yr: English: 1st: Braden Gamble

CLASS 23 BUFF ORPINGTON

Lot 1: Buff Arping Cock over 1 yr: English: 1st Joshua Smith

Lot 4: Buff Arping Pullet Under 1 yr: English: 1st: Susan Edwards

CLASS 29: BLK SUMATRA

Lot 1: Bl Sumatra Cock: over 1 yr: 1st: Emory Smith

Lot 2: Bl Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: 1st and 2nd: Emory Smith

CLASS 34 AOV NOT LISTED

Lot 2: AOV Hen over 1 yr: Polish, Continental Misc not listed:

1st and 2nd: Leila Lohr family

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Joy Smith;

Lot 777: Champion Standard Bird: 1st: Braden Gamble

CLASS 41: BUFF BRAHMA

Lot 1: Buff Brahma Cock: over 1 yr: Bantam Feathered Leg: 1st: Leila Lohr Family

Lot 2: Buff Brahma Hen over 1 yr: Bantam feathered leg: 1st: Leila Lohr family

Lot 4: Buff Brahma Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg: 1st, 2nd and

3rd: Aron Fraizer

CLASS 43 LIGHT BRAHMA

Lot 4: Lt Brahma Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg: 1st: Candida Doubikin

CLASS 49 WHITE SILKIE

Lot 3: Wh Silkie Cockerel under 1 yr

Bantams Feathered Leg: 1st, 2nd, 3rd: Emory Smith

Lot 4: Wh Silkie Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Feathered leg:1st Emory Smith

CLASS 50 AOV SILKIE

Lot 3: AOV Silkie Cockerel under 1 yr: Bantams Feathered leg: 1st: Braden Gamble

CLASS 54 RHODE ISLAND RED RC

Lot 1 RI Red RC Cock over 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comb Clean leg: 1st: Emory Smith

Lot 2: Ri Red RC Hen over 1 yr: Bantams Rose Comp Clean Leg: 1st, 2nd and 3rd Emory Smith

CLASS 64: BLK TAILED JAPANESE

Lot 1: Bl Tail Jap Cock over 1 yr: Bantam Single Comb leg

Lot 2: Bl Tail Jap Cock Hen over 1 yr: Bantam single Comb Leg

Lot 3: Bl Tall Jap Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg

Lot 4: Bl Tal Jap Pullet under 1 yr:

Joy Smith, 1st place in all three lots and 2nd and 3rd in Lot 3

CLASS 72; AOV PLYMOUTH ROCK

Lot 3: AOV Ply Rock Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantam Single Comb leg

Lot 4: AOV Ply Rock Pullet under 1 yr: Bantam Single Compb Leg

Leila Lohr family 1st in both lots and second in Lot 3.

CLASS 74: AOV SC CLEAN LEG

Lot 1: AOV SC Clean Cock over 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg

Lot 2: AOV SC Clean hen over 1 yr Bantams Single Comb leg

Lot 3: AOV SC Clean Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg

Lot 4: AOV SC Clean Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantams Single Comb Leg

Black Sheep Farm, 1st in Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 and 2nd and 3rd in Lot 3

CLASS 79 SUMATRA

Lot 1: Sumatra Cock over 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean leg:

Lot 2: Sumatra Hen over 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg

Lot 3: Sumatra Cockerel Under 1 yr: Bantams All Other comb Clean Leg

Lot 4: Sumatra Pullet Under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg

Joy Smith, 1st in all four lots and 2nd in Lots 2, 3 and 4 and 3rd in Lot 3

CLASS 81 FAVEROLLES ANY COLOR

Lot 3: Faverolles Cockerel under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comp Clean Leg

Lot 4: Faverolles Pullet under 1 yr: Bantams All Other Comb Clean Leg;

Leila Lohr family 1st in Lot 3 and Lot 4

CLASS 89 ANY VARIETY FANCY BIRD

Lot 666 Res Champ Bantam Bird: 1st: Black Stamp Farm

Lot 777 Champion Bantam Bird: 1st: Aron Fraizer

CLASS 90 WHITE PEKIN

Lot 3: W. P. Young Drake Under 1 yr: Ducks:

Lot 4: W. P. Young Hen under 1 yr: Ducks: Joy Smith first in both lots

CLASS 99 WHITE CALLS

Lot 1: Wh. Cal Old Drake Over 1 yr: Ducks

Lot 2: Wh Cal Old hen over 1 yr

Lot 4: Wh Cal Young Hen over 1 yr

Emory Smith first in all three lots.

CLASS 100 AOV CALL DUCKS

Lot 3: AOV Cal Young Drake and Lot 4: Wh Cal Young Hen: first: Emory Smith first in both lots

CLASS 104; AOV DUCKS ALL COLORS

Lot 3: AOV Young Drake under 1 yr:

Lot 4: AOV Young Hen under 1 yr: Leila Lohr family 1st in Lots 3 and 4

Lot 666: Reserve Champion Duck: Leila Lohr family

Lot 777: Champion Duck: 1st: Emory Smith

CLASS 117 BROAD BREASTED WHITE

Aron Fraizer: Lot 3: B. B. Wh Young Tom Turkeys, 1st and 2nd Aron Fraizer

Lot 666: Reserve Champ Turkey and Lot 777: Champion Turkey: Aron Fraizer

Lot 888: Reserve Bird of Show: 1st: Emory Smith; Lot 999: Grand Champ, Bird of Show: Aron Fraizer.

DAIRY CATTLE

Brian Adams and Dale Huvler, superintendents

DEPARTMENT G DAIRY CATTLE

CLASS 2 BROWN SWISS

Lot 3: Br. Swiss Senior Heifer Calf: born 9/1/2013 thru 11/30/2013.

1st” R-Style Holsteins

CLASS 4 HOLSTEIN

Lot 1: Holstein Junior Heifer Calf born on or after 3/1/2014 over 4 mos.

1st: R- Style Holsteins; 2nd: Mason Farms Ltd.

Lot 5: Holstein Junior Yearling: born 3/1/2013 thru 5/3/2013

1st: Mason Farms Ltd

Lot 888: Champion Holstein: 1st: Mason Farms Ltd

CLASS 5 JERSEY

Lot 1 Jersey Junior Heifer Calf: born on or after 3/1/2014 and over 4 mos.

Lot 4: Jersey Summer Yearling born 6/1/2013 thru 8/31/2013

Lot 6: Jersey Winter Yearling: born 12/1/2012 thru 2/28/2013

Chamberlain family, first in Lot 1, 4 and 6;

Spring Valley Farm, 2nd Jersey Winter Yearling

Lot 9: Jersey Jr Two Year old Cow: Born 3/1/2012 thru 8/31/2012

1st: Chamberlain Family

Lot 12: Jersey 4-Year old cow: born 9/1/2009 thru 8/31/2010

1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 15: Jersey Dam and Daughter: 1st: Chamberlain Family

Lot 16: Jersey Best Three females: 1st: Spring Valley Farm; 2nd: Chamberlain Family

Lot 888Jr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Chamberlain Family

Lot 777: Sr. Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 888: Champion Jersey: 1st: Spring Valley Farm

CLASS 6 CROSS OR NON-REGISTER

Lot 1: Cross jr. Heifer Calf; born on or after 3/1/2014 over 4 mos

1st: Levi Leonhard

Lot 2: Cross Intermed. Heifer Calf: born 12/1/2013 thru 2/29/2014.

1st: Spring Valley Farm

Lot 5: Cross Jr Yearling: born 3/1/2013 thru 5/31/3013

1st: Spring Valley Farms; 2nd:Elizabeth Leonard; 3rd: Lydia Leonhard

Lot 6: Cross Winter Yearling: born 9/1/2012 thru 11/20/2012

1st: Jed Adam

Lot 7: Cross Senior Yearling: born 9/1/2012 thru 11/30/2012

1st: Jed Adams

Lot 9: Cross Jr 2 yr old cow: born 3/1/2012 thru 8/31/2012

1st: Lydia Leonard

Lot 15: Cross Dam and Daughter, 1st: Lydia Leonhard

Lot 999: Supreme Champ: 1st: Spring Valley Farm

FAVORITE FOOD FUN DAY

WITH DAIRY: 1st: Family Chapman; 2nd: Vickie McKinney; 3rd: Nancy Baker

WITH BEEF: 1st: Charlotte Benedict; 2nd: In memory of Pam Fraizer; 3rd: Family Chapman

WITH PORK: 1st: In Memory of Pam Fraizer; 2nd: Family Chapman; 3rd: Robin Jordan

WITH POULTRY: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: LynnFraizer; 3rd: Family Chapman

WITH LAMB; 1st Lynn Fraizer

WITH GOAT; 1st: Vickie McKinney; 2nd: Lynn Fraizer

WITH MAPLE: 1st: Lynn Fraizer; 2nd: Family Chapman; 3rd: Renee Holtsberry

WITH VEGETABLES: 1st: Steve Louis Family; 2nd: Renee Holtsberry; 3rd: Lynn Fraizer

— Compiled by Evelyn Long

