Seniors learn about diabetes

Candace Heer from the OSU Extension office spoke to Cardington Seniors when they met for their monthly luncheon at Seniors on Center.

Introduced by Chris Willford, activity director with the Center, Heer presented a program on nutrition diabetes.

Willford pointed out this program is supported by a levy which is on the ballot for renewal in the November election. This levy also supports 4-H programs.

Diabetes affects many people’s health and billions of dollars is spent on treatment. Morrow County has one per cent higher rate than other Ohio counties, she said.

Type I Diabetes is described when the pancreas makes little or no insulin. With Type 2 diabetes the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin.

There are many symptoms of diabetes but excessive thirst, hunger, and weight loss may be alerts that are often experienced.

To control diabetes the patient must work with the doctor, take medicine as ordered, healthy eating and physical activity.

Handouts with more detailed information were provided and can be obtained from Ohio State University Extension agency in Morrow County.

Pastor Steve Dennis offered devotions based on Psalm 131, about calming the soul. “We need to trust in the Lord for that which is out of our control and thus calm the soul,” he said.

He talked of the world being occupied with constant technology providing constant information and he related when Steve Jobs invented the iPhone he felt it would simplify our lives. The phone is 100 times more powerful than the computer or spacecraft that went to the Moon in 1969.

“Therefore, we can constantly be beeped for automatic messages and alerts from all types of new agencies.”

The pastor said that turning off this information that can keep us worried can provide a calming effect. He encouraged seniors to be “Seniors on Center,” not “Seniors on the Edge,” even if we already are not involved with this overwhelming technology. There are still things we allow to control our time and thinking making us anxious and they are out of our control. We need to trust in the Lord to “quiet our soul,” he said.

The seniors will meet next on Sept. 27. Reservations should be made by noon, Thursday, Sept. 26, by calling 419-946-4191.

The program will be given by Steve Porter who will discuss insurance specifically needed by seniors. Cookies will be provided by Carolyn Poorman and Luella Thomas.

One does not have to be a member of the Senior Center to attend the lunches. However, membership allows one full meal per month, thus eliminating the $3 donation for the monthly meal.