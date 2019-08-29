Veterans banners hung downtown

The village of Mount Gilead hung 112 veterans banners recently. The Williamsport Grange #1815 sponsored the Hometown Heroes Veterans Banner Project. The mission is to: Honor, Respect. Recognize, and Remember. This project is in cooperation with the Morrow County Joint Veterans Council, the Village of Mt. Gilead, and Photorama Studios of Galion. They will be dedicated and sponsors recognized on Sept. 28 prior to the Victory Shaft Centennial celebration. It will take place at 11 a.m. that day at First Baptist Church of Mount Gilead, 51 W. High St. The banners were paid for with private donations.

