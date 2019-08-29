Students receive Citizenship Awards

MOUNT GILEAD — Two Morrow County girls were selected to receive the Morrow County Junior Fair Citizenship Awards with the honors taking place Tuesday evening in the Junior Fair Youth Building.

Named were Aleisa Tobin, 17 and Morgan Beck, 18. Tobin, a resident of Delaware, is the daughter of Nina Cantrell of Delaware and Paul and Ashley Tobin of Marengo.

Tobin is president of her 4-H Club, belongs to FFA and is a member of the Morrow County Junior Fair Board.

Beck is a Mount Gilead resident and is an officer with the Mount Gilead FFA and with the Country Guys and Gals 4-H club. She is the daughter of Douglas and Lisa Beck.

Both girls listed the many areas in which they carry out citizenship volunteer duties in their communities.

The cash awards are sponsored by the Morrow County Democrats and were presented by Susan Grundy and Mike Porter, both members of the Morrow County Democratic Central Committee.

Anthony Shaffer, president of the Morrow County Fair Board presents a monetary scholarship from the board to DeLisa Goodman. She is a 2019 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate and is attending Ohio State ATI at Wooster majoring in Floral Design and Marketing. She is the daughter of Lynn and Diane Goodman of Cardington https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Anthony-Shaffer-and-DeLisa-Goodman.jpg Anthony Shaffer, president of the Morrow County Fair Board presents a monetary scholarship from the board to DeLisa Goodman. She is a 2019 Cardington-Lincoln High School graduate and is attending Ohio State ATI at Wooster majoring in Floral Design and Marketing. She is the daughter of Lynn and Diane Goodman of Cardington Anthony Shaffer, president of the Morrow County Fair Board, presenting on behalf of the board a cash scholarship to Nick McKinney, a 2019 graduate of Mount Gilead High School who is attending the Electric Trade Center of Ohio, IBEW683 Union, Columbus. He is the son of Mike and Brandy McKinney. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Nick-McKinney-and-Anthony-Shaffer.jpg Anthony Shaffer, president of the Morrow County Fair Board, presenting on behalf of the board a cash scholarship to Nick McKinney, a 2019 graduate of Mount Gilead High School who is attending the Electric Trade Center of Ohio, IBEW683 Union, Columbus. He is the son of Mike and Brandy McKinney. Rebecca Duckworth, second from right, received the Leadership Award from the Morrow County Republicans during the Morrow County Fair. The cash award was presented by members of the Republican Central Committee Dan Osborne and Kim Bood, Clerk of Courts and Riordan McClain, 87th District, Ohio House of Representatives. Duckworth is the daughter of Anthony and Lisa Duckworth, a graduate of Northmor High School and is a sophomore at Ashland University where she is studying Early Childhood Education. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Republicans-Leadership-award-2019.jpg Rebecca Duckworth, second from right, received the Leadership Award from the Morrow County Republicans during the Morrow County Fair. The cash award was presented by members of the Republican Central Committee Dan Osborne and Kim Bood, Clerk of Courts and Riordan McClain, 87th District, Ohio House of Representatives. Duckworth is the daughter of Anthony and Lisa Duckworth, a graduate of Northmor High School and is a sophomore at Ashland University where she is studying Early Childhood Education. The Citizenship Awards for 2019 were presented Tuesday evening, from left,: Susan Grundy, Aleisa Tobin, Morgan Beck and Mike Porter. This Award is sponsored by the Morrow County Democrats Grundy and Porter are members of the Morrow County Central Committee. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Citizenship-Awards-2019.jpg The Citizenship Awards for 2019 were presented Tuesday evening, from left,: Susan Grundy, Aleisa Tobin, Morgan Beck and Mike Porter. This Award is sponsored by the Morrow County Democrats Grundy and Porter are members of the Morrow County Central Committee.