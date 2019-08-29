Fair royalty chosen

MOUNT GILEAD — As the crown was placed on her head, Gracie Hinkle, the 2019 Morrow County Junior Fair queen, said she was “super surprised with a ton of butterflies.”

The daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hinkle, Gracie was a first time entrant in the contest. She was attired in a striking floor length gown that had a fitted bodice with a jewel neck and a full black skirt emblazoned with huge red flowers.

All of the court members wore floor-length gowns. They are Cassady Healea, Macy Miracle, Makenzie Strahm and Michalea Zeger.

The king, Elijah Leonhard, son of Larry and Emily Leonhard, was unopposed.

Queen Hinkle said her duties and those of the king are to be at all the events during the duration of the Morrow County Fair.

“I plan to compete in the Ohio State Fair Queen competition in January,” said Queen Gracie, who will attend Marion Technical College.

Gracie was crowned by the 2018 queen, DeLisa Goodman who reviewed her year as queen and thanked her friends and family for their support.

The annual Royalty Dinner, hosted by Goodman, was attended by 90 people. Emceeing the program were Goodman and Lisa Duckworth.

Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf

Gracie Hinkle crowned fair queen