Fair board honors supporters

MOUNT GILEAD — Outstanding fair supporters were recognized Aug. 27 during the Morrow County Fair.

Brandon Strain, a member of the fair board, introduced Jim “Jimmy” Otterbacher, who was born in Cardington in 1960. He took over the Otterbacher Rides in 1989 from his parents and purchased them in 1995.

The Morrow County Fair has and will always be Otterbacher Shows, said Strain. “The Fair Board cannot thank Jim enough for all his help and donations towards the Morrow County Fair.” Conversely, the this fair would not be possible without Jim Otterbacher and Otterbacher shows, said Strain.

The second Outstanding Supporter named by Strain, has been a staple for 40 years at the Morrow County Fair, noted Strain. Ronnie Williams was on the Junior Fair Board for two years and the past 38 years on the Senior Fair Board.

Williams was born less than 500 feet away and gives “his all towards the fair,” said Strain.

Married to Shelley Peak, they raise cattle north of Mount Gilead. He also works for ODOT and can be found being a ring man for Peak-Crewell-Strain auctioneers.

During the fair he handles the draw gate during harness racing, taking care of Jimmy at the Midway and counting the gate ticket sales.

“We thank you for your dedication to the Morrow County Fair,” said Strain.

Also recognized as outstanding supporters, Strain said “they need no introduction,” and he explained this couple actually met at the fair. “They have spent over a combined 50 years and still counting here at the Morrow County Fair,” said Strain as he introduced Tim and Mary Weiler.

“They have both been the rock for our fair.”

Tim makes care of the Demo Derby, setting up hog pens and more. He was born in Morrow County, attended Highland High School, was a member of the 4-H and FFA.

“Mary can always be found in the office, selling passes, making sure the senior fair doesn’t over spend and Mary, just being the person she is all around,” said Strain, who brought a chuckle adding, “even if Mary was born outside of Morrow County, we will forgive you.”

They own and operate Weiler Farms, just southeast of the fair, where they plant corn and soybeans. “Tim and Mary, we can’t thank you enough for your time, hard work and donations to the Junior and Senior Fair.”

Honored as outstanding Morrow County Fair supporters during the program held Tuesday evening are, from left, Anthony Shaffer, Senior Fair Board president; Jim Otterbacher, owner of Otterbacher Shows; Mary Weiler, secretary-treasurer of the Morrow County Fair Board; Tim Weiler, Senior Fair board member and Ronnie Williams, Senior Fair Board member. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Honored-by-the-Morrow-County-Fair.jpg Honored as outstanding Morrow County Fair supporters during the program held Tuesday evening are, from left, Anthony Shaffer, Senior Fair Board president; Jim Otterbacher, owner of Otterbacher Shows; Mary Weiler, secretary-treasurer of the Morrow County Fair Board; Tim Weiler, Senior Fair board member and Ronnie Williams, Senior Fair Board member. Courtesy Photo | LeAnne Gompf