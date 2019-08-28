Patricia Maxwell chosen Outstanding Senior Citizen for Morrow County

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging Inc. is proud to announce Patricia Maxwell has been selected as the 2019 Outstanding Senior Citizen for Morrow County. She and eight other recipients were honored on Thursday, Aug. 22 at a ceremony hosted at Hawkins Corner.

Maxwell was nominated by Linda Ruehrmund. In her nomination she shared that after her high school graduation, she went to college to become a teacher.

With her love of interaction with youth, she has volunteered on a regular basis at the Tomorrow Center, a school housed in a Cardington Lincoln School District that serves students finding it difficult to survive in a regular classroom setting. In addition to tutoring there, she has been involved in the heART Bridges program which connects the students with senior citizens by creating art projects together.

She also has enjoyed learning to play a dulcimer and began a class there with the dulcimer and other stringed instruments. They were able to perform at their Christmas assembly.

Though her passion is for youth, she does not overlook the needs of adults of all ages. She brings a ray of sunshine wherever she goes. She often visits shut-ins and takes them a special food treat or takes them out to eat if they are able.

Ruehrmund stated, “She has a magnetic way of creating friends and quickly establishes how she can continue to be supportive in their endeavors. She has encouraged people who were suicidal, who had been left homeless before they graduated from high school, who needed support to get away from drugs, who needed to attain a GED, and who needed support getting registered for college.

“She does not have enough hours in the day to keep up with each on a regular basis but does keep in contact with them as often as she can. She never forgets anyone.”

Each year the Area Agency on Aging honors senior citizens who are making a difference in their communities and present a positive image of aging.

There is one award recipient for each county in the Agency’s service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca and Wyandot.)

Awardees must first be nominated by an individual or organization involved with seniors. They are then selected by the Agency based on the impact of their contributions and accomplishments within the community made after reaching age 60.

Additionally, the following residents of Morrow County received the 2019 Safe Driver Award at the ceremony: Jessica Scott, Joe Pukanskey, Don Barker, Sandy Bachelder, Greg White, Brian Johnson and Roger Counts

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., located at 2131 Park Avenue West in Ontario, provides leadership, collaboration, coordination and services to older adults, people with disabilities, their caregivers & resource networks that support individual choice, independence and dignity.

Pictured are Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis and Pat Maxwell. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_image007.jpg Pictured are Morrow County Commissioner Warren Davis and Pat Maxwell. Courtesy Photo