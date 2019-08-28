Nallari to provide cancer care services in area

OhioHealth Cancer Services announces that Anitha Nallari, MD, medical oncologist, is joining OhioHealth Physician Group (OPG) to serve patients at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital and Morrow County Hospital.

Dr. Nallari was formerly a member of Grant Medical Center and O’Bleness Hospital medical staffs.

Dr. Nallari’s services include:

• Treatment for cancers and blood disorders

• Providing evaluations and treatment for hematology and cancer patients

• Tailoring, thoroughly evaluating and prescribing a treatment plan

• Monitoring responses to treatment

• Overseeing follow-up care

• Providing hands-on, highly personalized treatment

Dr. Nallari is an MD Anderson Cancer Network certified physician.

She will see patients at the following locations:

Marion General Hospital: She joins Drs. Bhinder and Ashraf in Marion on Thursdays and Fridays.

Morrow County Hospital: She will do outreach at Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center on Tuesday mornings starting in September.

OhioHealth remains committed to providing specialized oncology care in local communities.

Call 740-383-7830 for an appointment or visit OhioHealth.com/Cancer to learn more.

NALLARI https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Nallari.jpg NALLARI