Lutheran Memorial Camp sets clean up

FULTON — The Lutheran Memorial Camp is preparing for Fall and its officials are inviting interested persons to attend “God’s Work: Our Hands” on Sunday, Sept. 8 to help from noon to 4 pm.

Camp officials ask that volunteers arrive at the Cedar Lodge on the main campus by 11:30 a.m. for registration, lunch and job assignments.

It is advised that volunteers call ahead to receive or request advance assignments. Group plans can be made to create a “special place apart” at LMC.

The goal will be to clean up the areas that have been used the most: entryways, roadside, activity areas, outdoor chapel, trails and meditation spaces.

The tasks will involve clearing trails, campfire areas and cutting firewood. It the temperatures are warm, painting may be involved as well as some cabin repair.

It is advised that volunteers bring their own chainsaws, gloves, rakes and hammers. Persons with any perennials may wish to divide and share.

Those who have any area of expertise (roofing and gardening are examples) are asked to let the camp officials know ahead of time so they can organize a team.

LMC is located on State Route 61, one half mile south of Fulton. The camp office can be reached by calling 419-864-8030 to reserve or receive assignments in advance.