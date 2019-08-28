MORROW COUNTY SENIOR FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT M

ARTS AND CRAFTS

Kathy Eichorn, Stacy High, Robin LaRoche and Dan Rogers, superintendents

CLASS 1 PAINTING OIL OR ACRYLIC

Lot 1: Animal Bird (Realistic):1st: Casaundra Pickering

Lot 2: Snow and SeaScape (oil/acry) Charlotte Benedict, first and second; Casaundra Pickering, third

Lot 3: Still Life (Object) Lot 4 (Realistic) and Lot 5 (People not portrait). Casaundra Pickering first in each lot

Lot 6: Miscellaneous (Oil/Acrylic): Casaundra Pickering, first and Charlotte Benedict, second and third

CLASS 2 WATER COLOR

Lot 7: Animal/Bird (Realistic) Charlotte Benedict, second and third

Lot 8: Snow/Land/Seascape Water Color: Charlotte Benedict, first BC

Lot 10: Floral (Realistic) Water Color: Charlotte Benedict, second and third

Lot 12: Miscellaneous: Water Color: Charlotte Benedict, second and third

CLASS 3 OTHER ART FORMS

Lot 13: Modernistic, any medium: Robert Cohen, first and second; Julie Smith third

Lot 14: Dream Catcher: Megan Drake, first; Sondra Carey, second

Lot 16: String Art: Megan Drake, first

Lot 17: Molded (cast prssd) fire/nonfi: Charlotte Benedict, first

Lot 18: Adult 8 x 10 Coloring Page: Faith Jagger, first, Family Chapman, second; Kathy R. Dudley, third

Lot 19: Decorated Flower Pot: Sondra Carey, first; Elsie McQuistion, second Charlotte Benedict, third

Lot 20: Woodcarving: Charlotte Benedict. first

Lot 21: Miscellaneous: Finish: Julie Smith, BC: Lee VanDyke, second; William Drake, third

CLASS 4 CHILDREN’S ART

Lot 22: Any Subject, age 3-5: Nonfired finish: Laura Reave, first; Leigh Thoman, second; Family Chapman, third

Lot 23: Any Subject age 6-8: Jennifer Bell, first, BC; Makayla Rhea, second Jessica Scott, third

Lot 24: Any Subject Age 9-11: Jessica Scott, first Megan Beck, second and third

CLASS 5 TOLE AND DECORATIVE PAINTING

Lot 27: Animal Bird: Lee VanDyke, first; BC first

Lot 1000: Best of Show 1-5: Julie Smith, first

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 1-5: Lee VanDyke, first

CLASS 6 WOOD CRAFTS

Lot 31 Small Furniture/Chest: Fuller Family, BC first; Sondra Carey, second

Lot 33: Bird House/Feeder: Sondra Carey, second

Lot 34: Walking Stick/Cane: Family Chapman, first

Lot 35: Decorative Shelf: Sondra Carey, first

Lot 36: Miscellaneous: Fuller Family, first, BCSondra Carey, second; Charlotte Benedict, third

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Fuller Family, first

CLASS 7 HOBBY AND/OR COLLECTION

Lot 37: Adult: Phylis Miller, first, BC; Dee Rush, Second; Faith Jagger, third

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Phylis Miller, first

CLASS 8 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY AMATEUR

Lot 38: Foot Prints: Looker Farms, first; Jennifer Cobern, second; Morgan Dunham, third

Lot 39: Summer Garden, Harvey Farms, first; Zach Gossett, second; Julie Jones, third

Lot 40: Show Ring: Kelli Jagger, first; Briana VanHorn, second; Looker Farms, third

Lot 41: Sunset: Maggie Clark, first; Beth Gillam, second; Looker Farms, third

Lot 42; Beach Life: Cheri Ulrey, first; Zach Gossett, second; Hile Family, third

Lot 43: Stars and Stripes: Hile Family, first; Ann Artrip, second; Julie Jones, third

Lot 44: Rusty: Jeanne Smith, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Beth Gillam, third

Lot 45: Looking On: Ashley Rush, first; Beth Billam, second; Looker Farms, third

Lot 46: Under the Moon: Beth Gillam, BC first; Looker Farms, second; Angela VanHorn, third

Lot 47: Boots: Stacy Clevenger, first; Kelli Jagger, second; Candie Rogers, third

Lot 48: Old Wedding Bands, Elsie McQuistion, first

Lot 49: Around the Bases: Bently Walker, first; Family Chapman, second; Harvey Farms, third

Lot 50: Biggest Supporter: Lindsey Grimm, first; Robert Cobern, second; Jeanne Smith, third

BLACK AND WHITE AMATEUR

Lot 51: Farm Life: Angela VanHorn, first; Briana VanHorn, second; Looker Farms, third

Lot 52: Down Town: Lindsey Grimm, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Cheri Ulrey, third

Lot 53: Strike and Pose: Beth Gillam, first; Zach Gossett, second; Ashley Rush, third

Lot 54: Patriotic: Cheri Ulrey, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Lindsey Grimm, third

Lot 55: Spider Webb: Beth Gillam, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Kelli Jagger, third

Lot 56: Front Porch Living: Kelli Jagger, first; Family Chapman, second; Looker Farms, third

Lot 57: Laundry on the Line: Beth Gillam, first BC; Vickie McKinney, second; Leigh Thoman, third

Lot 58: In the Saddle: Beth Gillam, first; Lindsey Grimm, second; Rachelle Newson, third

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Beth Gillam, first

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Beth Gillam, first

CLASS 10 COLOR PHOTOGRAPHY PROFESSIONAL

Lot 59: Your Guilt Pleasure: Caitlin Trainer, first; LeAnne Gompf, second

Lot 60: Autumn Color: Caitlin Trainer, first

Lot 61: Adult with Child: LeAnne Gompf, BC; first; Caitlin Trainer, second

Lot 62: Trick Shot: Caitlin Trainer, first

Lot 63: Infant/Newborn: Caitlin Trainer, first; LeAnne Gompf, second

Lot 64: Digitally Enhanced: LeAnne Gompf, first; Amanda Lilly, second and third

Lot 65: Splashes of Nature: LeAnne Gompf, first

Lot 66: Prom Pictures: Amanda Lilly, first; Walker Farms, second

Lot 68: Favorite Tractor: Walker Farms, first: Leanne Gompf, second

Lot 69: Under the Moon: Gracie Lilly, first

Lot 70: Caught in a Laugh: Amanda Lilly, first; Gracie Lilly, second; Caitlin Trainer, third

CLASS 11 BLACK AND WHITE PROFESSIONAL

Lot 71: In Uniform: Leanne Gompf, first; Walker Farms, second; Gracie Lilly, third

Lot 72: Storm Clouds: LeAnne Gompf, first

Lot 73: Barn Art: LeAnne Gompf, first

Lot 74: Cityscape: LeAnne Gompf, first

Lot 75: Spider Webb, LeAnne Gompf

Lot 76: In the Wild: Amanda Lilly, first BC

Lot 77: Endless Love: Caitlin Trainer, first; Walker Farms, second

Lot 1000: Best of Show: LeAnne Gompf, first

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Amanda Lilly, first

CLASS 12 SCRAPBOOKING

Lot 79: Best Friends: Kelli Jagger, first; Barb Clark, second; Marcia Wenger, third

Lot 80: Cornhole Tournament: Barb Clark, first

Lot 81: Around the Bases: Looker Farms, first; Marcia Wenger, second; Raven Carroll, third

Lot 82: Grandma’s Birthday: Barb Clark, first

Lot 83: At the Beach: Kellie Jagger, first; Ann Artrip, second; Jan Johnson, third

Lot 84: Halloween Costumes: Marcia Wenger, first; Barb Clark, second

Lot 84: Favorite Pet: Steve Louis family, first; Marcia Wenger, second; Nancy Baker, third

Lot 86: Race for the Cure: Marcia Wenger, first

Lot 87: Bad Hair Day: Marcia Wenger, first; Looker Farms, second; Barb Clark, third

Lot 88: Stars and Stripes: Hite Family, first; Hite Family, second; Barb Clark, third

Lot 89: 4-H in Fun: Marcia Wenger, first; Looker Farms, second; Barb Clark, third

Lot 90: Antique Tractors: Ann Artrip, first; Marcia Wenger, second; Barb Clark, third

Lot 91: Amusement Park Fun: Barb Clark, first

Lot 92: School Mascot: Barb Clark, first; Ann Artrip, second;

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Kelli Jagger

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: Kelli Jagger, first

CLASS 13 ANTIQUES

Lot 93: Small Campaign Item: Fuller Family, first; Phylis Miller, second; Alice Mooney, third

Lot 94: Stamp Collection (5 or less):Fuller Family, first: Elsie McQuistion, second; Bralkili Farms, third

Lot 95: Lock with Key: Dee Bash, first; Family Chapman, second; Maggie Clark, third

Lot 96: Pocket Watch: Phylis Miller, first, Vickie McKinney, second; Robin Lester, third

Lot 97: Women’s Handkerchief: Jan Johnson, first; Elsie McQuistion, second;Maggie Clark, third

Lot 98: Vintage Pepsi Bottle: Phylis Miller, first; Alice Mooney, second; Sondra Carey, third

Lot 99: Compass: Dee Rush, first; Fuller Family, second; Elsie McQuistion, third

Lot 100: Old Reading Glasses: Phylis Mlller, first; Dee Rush, second; Alice Mooney,third

Lot 101: Broach Pins: Kathy Fogle, first; Ann Artrip, second; Marcia Wenger, third

Lot 102: Mirror, Brush, Comb set: Phylis Miller, first; Fuller Family, second

Lot 103: Morrow County Item: Elsie McQuistion, first; Alice Mooney, second; Robin Lester, third

Lot 104: Small Children’s Toy: Cherie I. Smith, first; Faith Jagger, second; Marcia Wenger, third

Lot 105: Small Vintage Glass Canister: Alice Mooney, first; Robin Lester, second

Lot 106: 4-H or Junior Fair Item: Michael M. Keckler, BC; first; Dayle Lambert, second; Robin Jenkins, third

Lot 107: Baby Bonnet: Phylis Miller, first; Faith Jagger, second Jeanne Smith, third

Lot 108: Thimble: Vickie McKinney, first; Jan Johnson, second; Faith Jagger third

Lot 109: Milk Bottle: Phylis Miller, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Faith Jagger, third

Lot 110: Milk Strainer: Dayle Lambert, first

Lot 111: Spice or Baking Can: Jan Johnson, first; Faith Jagger, second; Phylis Miller, third

Lot 112: Soap or Soap canister: Phylis Miller, first; Vickie McKinney, second; Fuller Family, third

Lot 1000: Best of Show: Michael M. Keckler Reserve Best of Show: Phylis Miller

— Compiled by Evelyn Long