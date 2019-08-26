MORROW COUNTY FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT H CLOTHING

AND HOME FURNISHINGS

WINNERS

Kathy Eichorn, Stacy High, Robin LaRoche and Dan Rogers, superintendents

CLASS 1 CROCHETED WORK

Lot 1: Doily, less than 12” across: Leigh Thomas, Elsie McQuistion; Sondra Carey

Lot 2: Hat Scarf Gloves Mitten set- crochet: Kathy Fogle, first and second

Lot 3: Other Crocheted Item: Kathy Fogle; Briana VanHorn; Elsie McQuistion,

CLASS 2 KNITTED WORK

Lot 4: Accessories (hat, gloves, mitten for child); Kathy Fogle, first and

Best of Class; Dee Rush, and Sondra Carey

Lot 5: Other Knitted Item (no sets) Bonnie Drake; Kathy Fogle, Charlotte Benedict

CLASS 3 PILLOW

Lot 6: Embroidery (hand); Rita Best, first and second

Lot 7: Miscellaneous: Best of Class Faith Jagger, first, second and third

Lot 8: Any Technique Pillow Case: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family

CLASS 4 DOLLS AND TOYS

Lot 10: Animal, stuffed: Best of Class: Kathy Fogle; Cindy Hershner

CLASS 5 HANGING NEEDLEWORK

Lot 11: Sampler: Elsie McQuistion

Lot 12: Needlepoint: LeAnne Gompf

Lot 13: Cross Stitch/Counted Cross Stitch: Best of Class Mary Lou Van Sickel Bonnie Drake, Elsie McQuistion

Lot 14: Misc: Any fiber crocheted, knit, woven: Elsie McQuistion

CLASS 6 AFGHANS – NEW AND NOT USED

Lot 16: Afghan, hand knitted: Cherie I Smith

Lot 17: Afghan, crochet: Best of Class and Best of Show: Cheryl Price, Joe Beck family and Tawnie Kessler

Lot 19: Miscellaneous: Joe Beck Family, Elsie McQuistion

Lot 1000: Best of Show, 1-6: Cheryl Price

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 1-6: Kathy Fogle

CLASS 7 QUILTS

Lot 21: Pieced Quilt: Bonnie Drake, Best of Class and Best of Show; Sue Beck, second and third

Lot 22: Mixed Technique: Bonnie Drake, Sue Beck

Lot 24: Crib Quilt for use: Sue Beck, first and second

Lot 25: Miniature, any tech 18” x 18” max: two or more techniques as pieced applique: Sue Beck

Lot 26: Wall Hanging: Sue Beck, first and second: Bonnie Drake

Lot 27: Article of Clothing, Quilted: any technique: Cindy Hershner

Lot 28: Misc item: Sue Beck Sue Beck, Mary Lou Van Sickel

Lot 28: Pieced Top, no batting, bindl: Jessica Scott

CLASS 8 TIED COMFORTER

Lot 30: Tied Comforter: Charlotte Benedict, Sondra Carey Charlotte Benedict

Lot 31: Pieced Tied Comforter: Tawnie Kessler

Lot 1000: Best of Show 7 and 8 : Bonnie Drake

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 7-8: Sue Beck

CLASS 9 MACHINE SEWING

Lot 32: Child/Adult Blouses/Tops: Best of Class: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family

Lot 33: Miscellaneous Child item: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family, Rachelle Newson

Lot 34: Child/Adult coats or Jackets: Cindy Hershner

Lot 35: Miscellaneous adult: Cindy Hershner; Maggie Clark

Lot 36: Homemade hat: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 10 HANDMADE PURSES AND BAGS

Lot 37: Cloth Purse: Cindy Hershner, Julie Smith, Charlotte Benedict

Lot 38: Tote: Charlotte Benedict; Cindy Hershner, Kathy Fogle

Lot 39: Quilted: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict, Robin Jordan

Lot 1000: Best of show: 9 and 10: Charlotte Benedict;

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 9-10: Cindy Hershner

CLASS 11 SEASONAL DECORATIONS

Lot 40: Table Centerpiece: Steve Louis Family; Cassandra Pickering, Fuller Family

Lot 41: Wall Hanging: Best of Class: Robin Jordan, Steve Louis Family, Kathy Fogle

Lot 42: Door Decoration: Teri Carwell; Tawnie Kessler, Steve Louis Family

Lot 43: Miscellaneous: Mary Lou Van Sickel; Marcia Wenger

CLASS 12 MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Lot 44: Jewelry: Robin Lester, Family Chapman, Charlotte Benedict

Lot 45: Pinterest Craft: Mary Lou Van Sickel

Lot 46: Handicraft, person over 65 years; Best of Class and Best of Show: Bonnie Drake; Sue Beck, Lee VanDyke

Lot 47: Creative Stamping: Charlotte Benedict

Lot 48: Party Table Favor ((2same) Faith Jagger, first – second; Tawnie Kessler

CLASS 13 HANDMADE CARDS

Lot 50: Get well/sympathy: Casaundra Pickering;

Lot 51: Birthday: Charlotte Pickering; Charlotte Benedict

Lot 52: Holiday: Charlotte Benedict, Casundra Pickering

Lot 53: Baby or Wedding Shower: Casundra Pickering

Lot 54: Miscellaneous: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict; Casaundra Pickering

CLASS 14 GIFT WRAPPING

Lot 55: Wedding/Anniversary Gift: Faith Jagger, Steve Louis Family

Lot 56: Seasonal Gift: Faith Jagger; Sondra Carey

Lot 57: Miscellaneous: Best of Class: Faith Jagger; Maggie Clark, Sondra Carey

Lot 1000: Best of Show (11-14) Bonnie Drake

Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 11-14: Faith Jagger

CLASS 15 MORROW COUNTY SCHOOL DISPLAYS

Lot 58: Morrow County School Display: Robin Conrad, Mount Gilead; Becky Feast, Mount Gilead

CLASS 16 WHETSTONE INDUSTRIES DISPLAY

Lot 16: Edith Blanton, Ellen Chipman, Penny Cranston, Red Curry, Kari Getter, Robin Hiett, John Higgins, Tim Jarvis, Mark Jones, Garet Leffler, Sharon Loudermilk, Matt Ohler, Jason Pryor, Scott Schaupert and Shelly Thompson

CLASS 17 90% RECYCLED PROJECT

Lot 60: Stinson Family, Jan Johnson, Jan Johnson