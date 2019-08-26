MORROW COUNTY FAIR RESULTS

DEPARTMENT H CLOTHING
AND HOME FURNISHINGS
WINNERS
Kathy Eichorn, Stacy High, Robin LaRoche and Dan Rogers, superintendents
CLASS 1 CROCHETED WORK
Lot 1: Doily, less than 12” across: Leigh Thomas, Elsie McQuistion; Sondra Carey
Lot 2: Hat Scarf Gloves Mitten set- crochet: Kathy Fogle, first and second
Lot 3: Other Crocheted Item: Kathy Fogle; Briana VanHorn; Elsie McQuistion,
CLASS 2 KNITTED WORK
Lot 4: Accessories (hat, gloves, mitten for child); Kathy Fogle, first and
Best of Class; Dee Rush, and Sondra Carey
Lot 5: Other Knitted Item (no sets) Bonnie Drake; Kathy Fogle, Charlotte Benedict
CLASS 3 PILLOW
Lot 6: Embroidery (hand); Rita Best, first and second
Lot 7: Miscellaneous: Best of Class Faith Jagger, first, second and third
Lot 8: Any Technique Pillow Case: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family
CLASS 4 DOLLS AND TOYS
Lot 10: Animal, stuffed: Best of Class: Kathy Fogle; Cindy Hershner
CLASS 5 HANGING NEEDLEWORK
Lot 11: Sampler: Elsie McQuistion
Lot 12: Needlepoint: LeAnne Gompf
Lot 13: Cross Stitch/Counted Cross Stitch: Best of Class Mary Lou Van Sickel Bonnie Drake, Elsie McQuistion
Lot 14: Misc: Any fiber crocheted, knit, woven: Elsie McQuistion
CLASS 6 AFGHANS – NEW AND NOT USED
Lot 16: Afghan, hand knitted: Cherie I Smith
Lot 17: Afghan, crochet: Best of Class and Best of Show: Cheryl Price, Joe Beck family and Tawnie Kessler
Lot 19: Miscellaneous: Joe Beck Family, Elsie McQuistion
Lot 1000: Best of Show, 1-6: Cheryl Price
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 1-6: Kathy Fogle
CLASS 7 QUILTS
Lot 21: Pieced Quilt: Bonnie Drake, Best of Class and Best of Show; Sue Beck, second and third
Lot 22: Mixed Technique: Bonnie Drake, Sue Beck
Lot 24: Crib Quilt for use: Sue Beck, first and second
Lot 25: Miniature, any tech 18” x 18” max: two or more techniques as pieced applique: Sue Beck
Lot 26: Wall Hanging: Sue Beck, first and second: Bonnie Drake
Lot 27: Article of Clothing, Quilted: any technique: Cindy Hershner
Lot 28: Misc item: Sue Beck Sue Beck, Mary Lou Van Sickel
Lot 28: Pieced Top, no batting, bindl: Jessica Scott
CLASS 8 TIED COMFORTER
Lot 30: Tied Comforter: Charlotte Benedict, Sondra Carey Charlotte Benedict
Lot 31: Pieced Tied Comforter: Tawnie Kessler
Lot 1000: Best of Show 7 and 8 : Bonnie Drake
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 7-8: Sue Beck
CLASS 9 MACHINE SEWING
Lot 32: Child/Adult Blouses/Tops: Best of Class: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family
Lot 33: Miscellaneous Child item: Cindy Hershner, Fuller Family, Rachelle Newson
Lot 34: Child/Adult coats or Jackets: Cindy Hershner
Lot 35: Miscellaneous adult: Cindy Hershner; Maggie Clark
Lot 36: Homemade hat: Cindy Hershner
CLASS 10 HANDMADE PURSES AND BAGS
Lot 37: Cloth Purse: Cindy Hershner, Julie Smith, Charlotte Benedict
Lot 38: Tote: Charlotte Benedict; Cindy Hershner, Kathy Fogle
Lot 39: Quilted: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict, Robin Jordan
Lot 1000: Best of show: 9 and 10: Charlotte Benedict;
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show: 9-10: Cindy Hershner
CLASS 11 SEASONAL DECORATIONS
Lot 40: Table Centerpiece: Steve Louis Family; Cassandra Pickering, Fuller Family
Lot 41: Wall Hanging: Best of Class: Robin Jordan, Steve Louis Family, Kathy Fogle
Lot 42: Door Decoration: Teri Carwell; Tawnie Kessler, Steve Louis Family
Lot 43: Miscellaneous: Mary Lou Van Sickel; Marcia Wenger
CLASS 12 MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS
Lot 44: Jewelry: Robin Lester, Family Chapman, Charlotte Benedict
Lot 45: Pinterest Craft: Mary Lou Van Sickel
Lot 46: Handicraft, person over 65 years; Best of Class and Best of Show: Bonnie Drake; Sue Beck, Lee VanDyke
Lot 47: Creative Stamping: Charlotte Benedict
Lot 48: Party Table Favor ((2same) Faith Jagger, first – second; Tawnie Kessler
CLASS 13 HANDMADE CARDS
Lot 50: Get well/sympathy: Casaundra Pickering;
Lot 51: Birthday: Charlotte Pickering; Charlotte Benedict
Lot 52: Holiday: Charlotte Benedict, Casundra Pickering
Lot 53: Baby or Wedding Shower: Casundra Pickering
Lot 54: Miscellaneous: Best of Class: Charlotte Benedict; Casaundra Pickering
CLASS 14 GIFT WRAPPING
Lot 55: Wedding/Anniversary Gift: Faith Jagger, Steve Louis Family
Lot 56: Seasonal Gift: Faith Jagger; Sondra Carey
Lot 57: Miscellaneous: Best of Class: Faith Jagger; Maggie Clark, Sondra Carey
Lot 1000: Best of Show (11-14) Bonnie Drake
Lot 1001: Reserve Best of Show 11-14: Faith Jagger
CLASS 15 MORROW COUNTY SCHOOL DISPLAYS
Lot 58: Morrow County School Display: Robin Conrad, Mount Gilead; Becky Feast, Mount Gilead
CLASS 16 WHETSTONE INDUSTRIES DISPLAY
Lot 16: Edith Blanton, Ellen Chipman, Penny Cranston, Red Curry, Kari Getter, Robin Hiett, John Higgins, Tim Jarvis, Mark Jones, Garet Leffler, Sharon Loudermilk, Matt Ohler, Jason Pryor, Scott Schaupert and Shelly Thompson
CLASS 17 90% RECYCLED PROJECT
Lot 60: Stinson Family, Jan Johnson, Jan Johnson