MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Aug. 19-25
Theft, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Suspicious person, SR 314, Perry.
Animal call, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
911 hangup, SR 42, Perry.
Livestock in roadway, SR 19, North Bloomfield.
Juvenile complaint, SR 309, Washington.
Theft, Road 232, Harmony.
Domestic, Road 172, Chester.
Burglary in progress, Mount Gilead.
Animal call, SR 42, Congress.
Suspicious person, SR 95, Franklin.
Assist other agency, CaRoadington.
Theft, Mount Gilead.
Assault, Road 121, Franklin.
Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Congress.
Animal call, Chesterville.
Assist other agency, Cardington.
Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin.
Assist other agency, Cardington.
Suspicious vehicle, Mount Gilead.
Suspicious person, Road 181, Chester.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 61, Bennington.
Juvenile complaint, Road 242, Perry.
Domestic, Road 59, Congress.
Animal call, Road 205, South Bloomfield.
Harassment, SR 95, Gilead.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 25, Lincoln..
911 hangup, SR 42, Gilead.
Domestic, Road 96, Franklin.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester.
Alarm, SR 61, Bennington
Theft, SR 61, Bennington.
Vandalism, SR 314, Perry.
911 hangup, SR 19, Congress.
911 hangup, Road 99, Gilead.
Neighbor dispute, Road 59, Perry.
Assist other agency, Cardington.
Livestock in roadway, SR 314, Chester.
Alarm, Road 190, Chester.
Livestock in roadway, SR 314, Franklin.
Livestock in roadway, Road 61, Canaan.
Livestock in roadway, Road 24, Peru.
Assist other Agency, SR 95, Gilead.
Assist other Agency, Road 161, Lincoln.
Animal call, Road 8, Washington.
Theft, Road 114, Gilead.
Assist other Agency, Road 108, Franklin.
911 hangup, Road 225, Peru.
Alarm, SR 95, Gilead.
Livestock in roadway, Road 77, Congress.
Drunk, SR 61, Bennington.
Suspicious person, SR 42, Congress.
Juvenile complaint, Road 167, Lincoln.
Assist other Agency, Mount Gilead.
Theft, SR 314, Perry.
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Lincoln.
Alarm, Road 21, Bennington.
Assist other Agency, SR 42, Perry.
Suspicious person, SR 314, Perry.
Assist other Agency, Cardington.
Livestock in roadway, SR 95, Franklin.
Alarm, SR 42, Congress.
Suspicious person, Road 170, Harmony.
Threats, Road 175, Chester.
Assist other Agency, CaRoadington.
Disabled vehicle, SR 314, Chester.
Theft, Road 225, Peru.
Suspicious person, SR 61, Gilead.
Lockout, Road 58, Congress.
911 hangup, Road 48, North Bloomfield.
Assist other Agency, Chesterville.
Theft, SR 19, Congress.
Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Gilead.
Domestic, Road 178, Chester.
Disabled vehicle, SR 42, Congress.
Animal call, Road 139, Cardington.
Assist other Agency, Cardington.
Theft, Road 15, Bennington.
Domestic, Sparta.