Goodman receives AgCredit scholarship

FOSTORIA — AgCredit, Agricultural Credit Association, recently announced the recipients of the cooperative’s annual Joe Leiser Memorial Scholarship.

Joe Leiser served as the first president and chief executive officer for AgCredit, which is one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders, serving farmers, agribusiness and rural homeowners.

Each scholarship recipient received $2,000 for the 2019-2020 school year. This year, all three of the scholarship winners are studying at The Ohio State University.

• Derek Goodman of Morrow County is a junior majoring in Agricultural Engineering.

•Joe Callow of Van Wert County is a junior majoring in Ag Systems Management and minoring in Engineering Science.

• McKenzie Davis of Van Wert County is a junior majoring in Agribusiness and Applied Economics and minoring in Agronomy.

“Congratulations to our recipients. AgCredit is proud to support those furthering their education in agriculture. We wish the Joe Leiser scholarship winners success throughout their college years and beyond,” said Brian Ricker, President and CEO.

Since 1989, AgCredit has given over $113,000 in scholarships.

GOODMAN https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_1-Derek-Goodman-2-.jpg GOODMAN