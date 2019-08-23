Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Morrow County Fair, fairgrounds, noon until dark. Games, rides, musical entertainment, food vendors, 4-H exhibits and more.

Sept. 3

Marengo Seniors Breakfast Meeting at the Legacy (formerly Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m.

Sept. 7

19th annual Gospel Gathering, noon to 8 p.m., 15 soloists and groups; music; food; free admission and parking; First Church of God; SR 13 one mile north of Fredericktown.

Sept. 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., the Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168.

Sept. 28

Benefit for Jason Phillips, injured Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. VFW 3301, South Bloomfield; noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, dessert; adults $8; children $5. Raffles, silent auction, live music. Sponsored by Biker’s Ministry to support him and his family.

Oct. 5

Chesterville Heritage Days, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

