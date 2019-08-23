COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Alcoholics Anonymous
Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.
Aug. 26-Sept. 2
Morrow County Fair, fairgrounds, noon until dark. Games, rides, musical entertainment, food vendors, 4-H exhibits and more.
Sept. 3
Marengo Seniors Breakfast Meeting at the Legacy (formerly Farmstead) Restaurant, 9 a.m.
Sept. 7
19th annual Gospel Gathering, noon to 8 p.m., 15 soloists and groups; music; food; free admission and parking; First Church of God; SR 13 one mile north of Fredericktown.
Sept. 16
The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., the Cardington Intermediate Building, 3700 County Road 168.
Sept. 28
Benefit for Jason Phillips, injured Ohio Highway Patrol trooper. VFW 3301, South Bloomfield; noon to 7 p.m. Spaghetti, salad, dessert; adults $8; children $5. Raffles, silent auction, live music. Sponsored by Biker’s Ministry to support him and his family.
Oct. 5
Chesterville Heritage Days, 9 a.m. tractor show behind town hall; parade at noon. For information call Roger Hartwell at 419-768-2517.
