STEPS Story Time under new management

CARDINGTON — On Sept. 10 The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library has its inaugural kickoff for the 2019-2020 STEPS Story Time program.

This exciting and interactive program is headed by new Youth Services Librarian, Ian Ferguson. He joined the library team Aug. 5 and comes from Delaware County District Public Library.

He is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a Masters in Library and Information Science. He earned his undergraduate degree in history with an education minor at the College of Wooster.

STEPS Story Time is best suited for children aged three to five, but siblings are welcome to attend as well. Going forward, STEPS Story Time will be held every Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Each week’s session will focus on a different and fun theme featuring engaging stories, catchy songs, energetic action rhymes, and other fun activities.

The program is designed to build early literacy skills in young children, while also encouraging their natural curiosity and creativity – which ultimately prepares them to be successful readers and lifelong learners. Parents and caregivers are also encouraged to participate in the program with the children.

Call the library at 419-864-8181, or visit www.cardingtonlibrary.org.