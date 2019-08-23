Vote conducted for low-income representation

An election to decide low-income representation for the Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission’s Board of Trustees will be held Aug. 26-30 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Ohio Heartland Community Action Center, 28 West High Street, Mount Gilead.

To be eligible to vote, persons must sign a statement declaring that they fall within Department of Development poverty guidelines, and they are residents of the county in which the election is held.

For further information contact Ashley Hisey-Buchanan, Center Director, 419-946-2009 Ext. 661.