MOUNT GILEAD — A Community Fun day held on Aug. 17 sponsored by the Mount Gilead Drug Mart Store was a success. The event was held in Drug Mart’s parking lot with several organizations contributing to the event.

Jeff Polzin with Drug Mart Pharmacy and Kristi Hardy, Drug Mart manager, assisted in providing free Blood Pressure and Glucose testing to individuals attending the Community day.

The store provided hot dogs, chips and a drink for a donation to the local Food Pantry. A tent was set up so people could stay, play and enjoying the day in comfort. The donations helped Morrow County Food Pantry kick start their Holiday food drive with all proceeds from the event being used to assist families in Morrow County.

August is National Child support Awareness month and an initiative to help inform families about child support and services available to them. Drug Mart and Morrow County Child Support celebrated Child Support Awareness Month with a donation of 25 backpacks, which people could sign up to win in a free drawing. The backpacks were stuffed with school supplies and passed out to families in the community.

Cathi Geary, the morning host of Mid-Ohio Breakfast Club from 95.1 (WVXG) radio station, played music and kept people entertained for the day by announcing raffle basket winners, door prizes and tickets to African Safari, Columbus Zoo, Tecumseh and The Wilds. Local business donating to a second chance drawing with gift cards for the event was McDonald’s, Arby’s, Bob Evan’s and Pizza Hut.

Donating time for a demonstration with his dog was Village Police officer Tom Cronenwett and owner of the Black Paw Canine. The officer made the day for everyone attending, by showing off his K9 partner Nik’s talent to locate drugs and do a take-down of a villain when necessary.

Corn hole and other games were played.