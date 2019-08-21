Cardington council computer items

During a 40-minute session, Cardington Village Council, meeting Aug. 19, approved two pieces of legislation.

Approved was an ordinance accepting the recommendation of the Village Administrator, Danny Wood, to accept the quote from iamGIS Group regarding the purchase of GIS/Asset Management Software and Services.

It was explained that this GIS system, an internet-based program, is needed to assist with EPA asset management requirements as well as requirements for the village’s existing WSRLA loan. The up front cost is $5,500. with a recurring annual fee of $3,500 beginning with year two.

• At the suggestion of Finance Officer Deb Fry, council approved an ordinance authorizing the transfer of JP Morgan Chase Business high-yield savings water/sewer accounts to Farmers Citizens Bank – 36 month certificate of deposit.

• Mike Augenstein from Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative, Inc. was present to present information on a proposed ordinance that would grant the co-operative the right to acquire, construct, maintain and operate in the village. Following discussion, a first reading was approved.

• Bills totaling $42,558.57 were approved for payment.

• Mayor Susie Peyton presented a certificate of appreciation to council member Heather Deskins, who has relocated her residence out of the area resulting in her resignation from village council effective Aug. 31. She served six years on council.

Peyton thanked her for her dedicated service. A reception was held in her honor after the council meeting.

Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to Heather Deskins, right, who has moved from the area resulting in her resignation from Cardington council, a seat she has held for six years. She was honored during the village council meeting Aug. 19. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_Susie-and-Heather-Deskins.jpg Cardington Mayor Susie Peyton, left, presents a certificate of appreciation to Heather Deskins, right, who has moved from the area resulting in her resignation from Cardington council, a seat she has held for six years. She was honored during the village council meeting Aug. 19. Courtesy Photo