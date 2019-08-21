Bonecutters donate to Clothes Closet

The Mount Gilead Clothes Closet received a $1,000 donation from the Bonecutter Family as part of the Bonecutters monthly Charitable Giving Campaign. Krista and Maddie Bonecutter presented the check on Tuesday Aug. 17 at the facility located in the basement of Northfield Medical Center, 6519 U.S. 42.

On hand to accept the check were Jane Griffith, Pat Miller and Cathy Oyster.

The Mount Gilead Clothes closet is dedicated to providing free warm winter clothing to students Kindergarten through 12th grade of Morrow County.

Griffith explained that the 32-year-old project was founded in 1986 by the Little Prides and Joys Mother’s Club to provide clothing to Morrow County school children in need. The idea was sparked when one of the member’s children came home from school upset about a classmate whose shoes were so worn that the teacher had duct taped the sole to keep it from falling apart. He said, “Mom, isn’t there something we can do to help?”

The project depends entirely upon the generosity and support of local individuals, churches, organizations and businesses for their success. The space they use was donated by Dr. Grant and Terry Galbraith. Volunteers donate many hours organizing, sorting and distributing the clothing. There is no paid staff.

At the beginning of each school year each school-aged child receives a flyer with the contact information needed to schedule an appointment. The flyer is sent home from school with the child within the first weeks of school. It is important to call and schedule an appointment within a week or two of receiving the flyer as, to keep costs down, a phone for the organization is only on for 3 months of the year.

The Mount Gilead Clothes Closet will be at each elementary school open house to answer any questions. They clothe by appointment on Saturday mornings September through November.

It also works closely with service organizations. If there is a need outside of the regular service months you can contact Children Services, HelpLine or the Red Cross or let your school know there is a need.

“Each child is scheduled for a 30-minute shopping appointment, said Miller. “They are given a shopping bag with their name on it and a volunteer serves as their own personal shopper. Each child receives 5 new pairs of socks and underwear, 3 new or gently used shirts and jeans, a coat, hat and mittens or gloves.”

The facility has a waiting area for parents and fitting rooms so that each child can try on their clothes before choosing which ones they wish to take home.

“The clothes you wear correlate with your mood and self-image. How clothing affects our self-esteem is important as it reflects personality and ultimately confidence. Our community is grateful for the Mount Gilead Clothes Closet for helping to provide clothing options and moreover protection from the elements that kids desperately need going into the winter months” Krista Bonecutter said.

Financial donations can be mailed to Mount Gilead Clothes Closet, 15 E. High Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338. If you wish to volunteer please mail your contact information to the same address and a member will contact you.

The Bonecutters award a $1.000 donation every month, through the Bonecutter Family Trust, to a group or organization in Morrow County. If your organization would like to be considered as a recipient of the Bonecutter Charitable Giving Campaign, applying is an easy process. Visit the Bonecutter Properties website at Bonecutter.net and click the Charitable Giving link to download the application. The application can also be found on their Facebook Page, Bonecutter Hollow at https://www.facebook.com/bonecutters/

Mail the completed form to: Bonecutter Giving, 6200 State Route 95, Mount Gilead, OH 43338 or send via email to: info@bonecutter.net.

