Fun Times at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum

Each year Highland FFA members get to experience the thrill of Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum. In June, members left for a week where they got to enjoy many activities, meet other FFA members, and strengthen qualities such as responsibility, leadership, and teamwork by participating in games and team-building.

At camp, members participated in many activities in which they were split into small groups so they had the opportunity to meet new FFA members. Every year, camp has a new theme. This year’s theme was Spatter Paint.

At FFA Camp, there’s a variety of activities that campers can participate in; such as trap shooting, corn hole, ping pong, volleyball, basketball, kickball, archery, and much more! If a team won one of these activities they’d earn points for their team. Whichever team had the most at the end of the week won a prize.

There were also many games that members got involved in; such as grassy games, water games, and a glow in the dark game where members were able to bond with their teams. Members also enjoyed free time where they had the option to go canoeing, kayaking, play corn hole and ping pong ball.

There were also dances at camp, and I’d say the best part was at the last dance when everyone got in a circle and sang with each other.

Through FFA, members have the opportunity to meet other members. At camp, they not only get to meet members from across Ohio, but they can also reunite with old friends, meet camp counselors, FFA advisors, and they meet the state officers.

FFA camp is important when it comes to meeting others because it gives members time to bond with one another and create friendships while enjoying camp. Overall, Camp FFA Muskingum was a great experience for our members and a great way to make more memories.

Highland FFA members at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum.