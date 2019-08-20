Victory Shaft Celebration coming

MOUNT GILEAD — The Centennial celebration is quickly approaching and Morrow County is looking back to the first 100 years of the Victory Shaft, currently erected in the middle of the town square.

Morrow County won the monument by outpacing Ohio’s 87 other counties in War Savings Stamp purchases relative to quota during a drive lasting from June 1-Sept. 1, 1919. It had been recognized earlier in the year for having the best per capita record of War Bond and Stamp purchases of any county in the nation. And the rest, as they say, is history.

One hundred years later we are commemorating Morrow County’s outstanding achievement while inspiring future generations to experience and take pride in their local history.

The celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28, will kick off with a parade at 1 p.m., followed with the re-enactment of the original dedication at 2:30 p.m., by the Morrow Little Theatre.

The Centennial events are a wonderful way to celebrate the rich history of Morrow County. Stop by the Youth Building during the Morrow County Fair next week to get more information regarding the schedule of events, parade entry form and activities being planned.

