Trash needs put in containers

MOUNT GILEAD — Trash picked up in the village must be placed in containers (plastic or metal trash cans).

Village administrator Dan Rogers, in his final report, told village council Monday night that he issued the new rule and it was placed on Facebook and the village’s web site.

In other business:

• New brackets for the veterans’ banners are being installed. An additional 15 poles will be added before the Sept. 28 Victory Shaft Centennial celebration.

• Paving work is done for this year, Rogers said. A ring for one manhole has been ordered. Some berm needs placed on South Delaware and Douglas streets.

• Residents may notice activity on the former HPM site this fall. The ditch on the east side of the property will be cleaned and plans are being made to dismantle the old factory buildings. The owner reportedly wants to market the property with the idea of utilizing the rail spur there.

• Rogers and new administrator Derek Allen have been working on the transition for the past few weeks.

“It’s been a very thorough and smooth transition,” Allen said. “Dan has been here and able to answer any questions I’ve had and continue to have. I appreciate that more than you know.”

A public retirement party for Rogers will be 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the village office.

• Mayor Mike Porter presented outgoing fire chief Greg Young a proclamation and council president Jamie Brucker gave him a plaque and a pin.

“Chief Young has performed in the most commendable and professional manner and the village council and administration thank him and congratulate him,” Porter read.

Young retired last month after 49 years with the fire department and 7 as chief.

• New fire chief Chad Swank said his transition also has gone well. He reported a “quiet and busy” time, with total calls up 17 year to date.

The Village of Mount Gilead honors Greg Young who recently retired as fire chief. Mayor Mike Porter, left, and village council president Jamie Brucker, right, presented Young with a proclamation, a plaque and a pin for his 49 years of service to the village. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_69084551_10212434034281035_524687867897708544_n.jpg The Village of Mount Gilead honors Greg Young who recently retired as fire chief. Mayor Mike Porter, left, and village council president Jamie Brucker, right, presented Young with a proclamation, a plaque and a pin for his 49 years of service to the village. Anthony Conchel | The Sentinel