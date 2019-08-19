Man who stole guns, cash gets 5 years in prison

In September of 2017, Oscar Staton broke into AMVETS Post 87 near Iberia and the American Legion near Marengo.

While inside AMVETS, the thief stole a small safe, a cash register and cash of more than $2,100. At the American Legion, Staton stole six M1903 rifles and two similar Japanese rifles that were first loaned to the Legion by the United States’ Rock Armory Arsenal in 1950.

The American Legion had kept the rifles in good working condition for more than 60 years. Staton was later caught by authorities in Logan County during a similar break-in at a Moose Lodge.

Staton was indicted in April of 2018 for eight counts of theft of a firearm, felonies of the third degree, two counts of breaking and entering, felonies of the fifth degree, and one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. On July 8, 2019, Staton pleaded guilty to the breaking and entering charges and three counts of theft of a firearm.

Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. sentenced Staton to five years in prison.

Staton was represented by Attorney David Johnson. The State of Ohio was represented by First Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Smith.

Information provided by Morrow County Prosecutor’s office.

