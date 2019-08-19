Cardington FFA orientation

New member orientation was held by the Cardington FFA Chapter on Aug. 14. On this date new members of the chapter came to the school to obtain information about the coming year. During this event the members also learned who was in their FFA family, a program the chapter does where each officer has a group of new members that they keep in contact with to ensure the students are having a good year, always have rides to meetings and help with anything they might need. Following this, the FFA families rotated in their group to different officers where they played leadership games and bonded. The new members experienced their first meeting with the chapter. Chapter members attended a pool party at the Cardington Pool.

New member orientation was held by the Cardington FFA Chapter on Aug. 14. On this date new members of the chapter came to the school to obtain information about the coming year. During this event the members also learned who was in their FFA family, a program the chapter does where each officer has a group of new members that they keep in contact with to ensure the students are having a good year, always have rides to meetings and help with anything they might need. Following this, the FFA families rotated in their group to different officers where they played leadership games and bonded. The new members experienced their first meeting with the chapter. Chapter members attended a pool party at the Cardington Pool. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_New-member-orientation-FFA-2019.jpg New member orientation was held by the Cardington FFA Chapter on Aug. 14. On this date new members of the chapter came to the school to obtain information about the coming year. During this event the members also learned who was in their FFA family, a program the chapter does where each officer has a group of new members that they keep in contact with to ensure the students are having a good year, always have rides to meetings and help with anything they might need. Following this, the FFA families rotated in their group to different officers where they played leadership games and bonded. The new members experienced their first meeting with the chapter. Chapter members attended a pool party at the Cardington Pool. Courtesy Photo