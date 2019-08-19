MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF REPORTS

Aug. 12-18
Suspicious vehicle, Cardington.
Assist other agency, Mount Gilead.
Animal call, SR 19, Congress.
Alarm, Road 11, CaRoadington.
Assist other agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Assist other agency, Road 105, Gilead.
Assist other agency, Road 30, Washington
Suspicious vehicle, Road 190, Chester.
Assist other agency, I-71, Harmony.
Theft, Road 108, Franklin.
Suspicious person, SR 97, Troy.
Assist other agency, Mount Gilead.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 222, Peru.
Theft, Road 191, Chester.
911 hangup, SR 19, Congress.
Overdose, Cardington.
Drunk, Road 191, Bennington.
Juvenile complaint, SR 61, Washington.
Suspicious person, Edison.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 118, Franklin.
Suspicious person, SR 529, Lincoln.
Lockout, SR 19, Congress.
Suspicious person, SR 19, Congress.
Vandalism, SR 95, Franklin.
Vandalism, Marengo.
Suspicious person, SR 61, Bennington.
Assist other agency, SR 61, Bennington.
Juvenile complaint, SR 61, Bennington.
Vandalism, Road 30, Washington.
Domestic, Mount Gilead.
Suspicious person, Chesterville.
911 hangup, Road 219, Lincoln.
Suspicious person, Road 30, Washington.
911 hangup, Road 49, Troy.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 137, Cardington.
Domestic, Road 67, Canaan.
Animal call, Road 132, Cardington.
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester.
911 hangup, SR 229, South Bloomfield.
Domestic, Road 46, North Bloomfield.
Juvenile complaint, Road 218, Peru.
Suspicious person, SR 61, Bennington.
Suspicious vehicle, Road 166, Cardington.
Assist other Agency, Road 121, Franklin.
Assist other Agency, Road 218, Peru.
Domestic, Road 59, Washington.
Suspicious person, Road 126, Gilead.
Animal call, Road 92, Perry.
Harassment, Road 59, Perry.
911 hangup, SR 61, Gilead.
Assist other Agency, Road 4, Troy.
Private property no injury, Road 26, Harmony.
Stolen vehicle, Road 172, Chester.
Suspicious person, SR 314, Chester.
Suspicious vehicle, RD 217, Peru.
Assist other Agency, I-71 Harmony.
Assault, Road 24, Lincoln.
Vandalism, Road 108, Franklin.
Public assist, Road 40, North Bloomfield.
Public assist, SR 42, Gilead.
Lockout, Road 40, Congress.