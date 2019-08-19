Floral Hall beautification complete

The oldest building on the Morrow County Fairgrounds received a makeover thanks to a grant awarded from Keep Ohio Beautiful and the Sherwin-Williams Paint Company. Last week groups of volunteers scraped and painted the structure. The grant was awarded to Keep Morrow County Beautiful, Morrow County Recycling and the Morrow County Commissioners and provides paint and limited supplies to repaint the exterior of the Floral Hall. The Floral Hall building, erected in 1865 was one of the first buildings constructed on the fairgrounds, located at 195 S. Main St., Mount Gilead. The Morrow County Floral Hall was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976 through the efforts of local garden clubs.

