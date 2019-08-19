MOUNT GILEAD POLICE

Aug. 8-14

Possible prowler

A resident of Park Avenue reported someone trying to open her door and then observed a shadow outside. Officer checked the area and did not locate anyone.

Assault report

A man on Lee Street reported he was assaulted by his girlfriend. She had left the scene prior to police arriving.

Firearm found

Juveniles found a firearm, a Smith & Wesson, near a drainage ditch on South Delaware Avenue. It was checked and the weapon had not been reported as stolen.

Fraud claim

A caller at a local business reported receiving a fraudulent check for $3,854.17.

Warrant

Officer arrested a man on an active warrant from mayor’s court.

Theft of tools

A woman reported a man stopped in front of her Lee Street residence and stole a cordless saw, trimmer/edger and a hedge trimmer that had been placed at the road for sale. The man was described as being in his 40s or 50s and wearing an orange shirt. The vehicle is an older black Chevrolet Trailblazer with a broken tail light. The vehicle was not located.

Lockout

A man locked his keys in his vehicle on Grant Street. Entry was gained without damage.

Man cited

Officer assisted Sheriff’s deputy with a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been seen driving erratically. The driver admitted to having a firearm in the vehicle. A loaded magazine and empty firearm were confiscated and the man was cited.

Domestic

A man and his wife on Grant Street both claimed the other had shoved them during an argument. Statements and photographs were taken and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

911 hang-up

Fire control advised of a 911 hang-up at a Baker Street residence. It was discovered that a small child was playing with the phone.

Assist with overdose

Officer assisted EMS personnel at Morrow County Hospital with an overdose patient.

Suspicious person

A coach at Mount Gilead schools saw a man walking through the building as they were having a meeting after practice. He said he had access, kept walking and was not seen again. Officer checked all the rooms and did not locate the man.

Theft at store

Kroger reported a woman shoplifting. Loss prevention asked her to return the merchandise she had taken. She did so and then fled the store on foot.

Drugs found

A call to a North Vine Street residence resulted in a K-9 drug sniff of a vehicle outside. A small amount of suspected methamphetamines was located.