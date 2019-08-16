Ohio Central to celebrate 10th anniversary

IBERIA — The public and alumni are invited to attend the 10th Anniversary Academic Convocation for Ohio Central Bible College. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the Iberia Presbyterian Church through the courtesy of the congregation.

Dr. Sam Meier, Ph.D. of Columbus, will provide the keynote address and Mrs. Judith Moore, B.Sc. in Music from Marion will be the pianist.

Seating will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Ohio Central Bible College, Christian and independent, was founded in July 2009. It has offered religion courses and seminars for Morrow County and the Columbus area since the Fall Semester of 2009. OCBC is a commuter campus without a residency requirement.

Adults with a high school diploma or GED can enroll and all faculty have a master’s degree or higher. Call Mark Phillips in Mount Gilead at 419-946-5576 for information or visit www.ohiocentralbiblecollege.org.