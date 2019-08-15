Kiwanis Club holds 6th golf outing

SUNBURY — The sixth annual Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club golf outing was held at Bent Tree Golf Club Aug. 14.

It’s the largest fundraiser for the club, which puts the money directly into scholarships for Morrow County students, according to club treasurer Erin Kelty.

Fourteen teams took part in the scramble format.

First place went to the team of Kiminski, Zahn, Pidgeon and Javurek

Jeff Hall won closest to the pin. Longest putt went to John Gruve.

Longest drive was Ryan Zahn for the men; Ralph Kelsay for the senior men and Shirley Fox-Bexley for the ladies.

Raffle prizes, lunch and dinner were included.