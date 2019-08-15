Tomorrow Center to host open house, Community Resources Fair

CARDINGTON — Parents, students and the community are invited to attend an open house and Community Resources Fair at the Tomorrow Center on Thursday Sept. 12, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Forty-five gift baskets are on display at the Tomorrow Center; tickets are $1 each or 6 tickets for $5 and are available in the school office.

The public is welcome to view the baskets during school hours and purchase tickets now until they are raffled at the open house. Need not be present to win.

Students will be on hand to conduct building tours. Teachers will be available to discuss their curriculum and show off their class rooms. The Gleaners will be holding a bake sale in the cafeteria, with proceeds to benefit student activities.

Dinner will be available in the cafeteria for a donation. Community agencies will be set up in the gym to showcase the services that they provide, many giving out literature and freebies.

For information, call Susie Sexton at 419-718-4242. The Tomorrow Center is located at 3700 County Road 168, Cardington.