Mitchell seeks Gilead Township trustee seat

Gilead Township resident and business owner Rick Mitchell has announced his candidacy for the Gilead Township Trustee for the Nov. 5 election.

Mitchell lives in Gilead Township with his partner of nearly two decades, Jerry, and their 16-year-old dog, Jack. Mitchell is a co-owner and manager of Bunker’s Mill Winery in Cardington.

Originally from “that State up north,” in 2000 Rick chose to move to Ohio after his years of military service with the United States Army. In 2016, he left Columbus and moved to Gilead Township.

Professionally, Mitchell has nearly two decades of business management experience and education both in corporate and small business settings. He has operated his own business and also worked for the entrepreneur as well as corporate board. Through the years, he has been involved in the communities he has lived in through volunteer organizations, historical boards and committees, a news release states.

They key issues he will focus on as Trustee are to better lines of communication between those making decisions for the Township. He believes open communication is key to solving the issues before us. Mitchell will continue the work to improve the Township roads.

Finally, as the county and township continue to grow and develop, he says he will fight for property owners to keep the rights they now have to use their land as they see fit.

For information about his campaign, visit his website at RickMitchell43338.org and his Facebook page at Facebook.com/RickMitchellGileadTwp.

