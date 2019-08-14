Edison Council hears speeding, zoning issues

EDISON — A village resident had several questions for council members at the Aug. 12 meeting.

The resident asked if there are zoning regulations about the big truck bed that sits by the home across from her home on Boundary Street. Mayor Sandy Ackerman answered that there is no zoning regulation or village ordinance concerning something like that.

There was some discussion with the truck bed owner about painting the truck to improve its appearance.

Several residents attending the meeting commented that speeding is still a problem on the main street through town and asked if speed bumps are still being considered.

Council member Erica Walsh said that the council sees that speed bumps would deteriorate with rain and winter weather. When the street is paved the council will consider putting permanent speed bumps in with the paving.

Instead of speed bumps, the council decided to put up stop signs at the corner of State Street and Boundary and at the crosswalk by the Post Office on Boundary. The council asked Street Supervisor Rod Clinger to paint crosswalks at those intersections.

Clinger said his staff is working on painting parking spaces, curbs and crosswalks this month. He will look into cost for both lighted stop signs and plain regulation signs.

Council member Jeremie West continues to try to get a response from Del-Co Water on flushing the water hydrants in town. He has not gotten a commitment yet.

Chris Kneipp spoke to the Mount Gilead School Board about the village using the school property as a park. He said they have not made a decision about it and he will continue to attend board meetings seeking an answer.

Financial Officer Bruce Seaburn reported that required state audit was finished by Julian and Grube. The audit was for 2017 and 2018 and the bill was approved for $2,700.

The next meeting of Edison Village Council will be Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.