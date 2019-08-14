Edison Depot aids injured trooper

EDISON — The community came together at Edison Depot’s Scoops Ice Cream Parlor to help raise money for Trooper Jason Phillips on Aug. 10.

Phillips remains in the hospital recovering after being injured in a head-on crash involving an impaired driver on Interstate 71 on June 27. Both vehicles caught fire. A Good Samaritan stopped to help after the crash and was also injured.

The Ohio Going Blue Facebook page posted an update last week, saying Phillips is “awake and alert.”

Sgt. Coby Holloway represented the Ohio State Highway Patrol at the fundraiser. He said that all of the money donated to Phillips and his family will help the family to cover medical expenses.

“I think just the support of the community and everybody coming together is the biggest thing that is going to help Jason with his recovery,” Holloway said. “Just knowing that people care, and everyone contributed, and they want him to get better.”

“It’s a great cause just to come out and show your support of law enforcement, and just to let him know, Trooper Phillips, that everyone cares about him and wants him to get well.”

To donate to Phillips and his family go to the State Highway Patrol’s donation page.

Residents signed a banner at Edison Depot for Trooper Jason Phillips. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/08/web1_67824086_1431795013661443_2795258548387315712_n.jpg Residents signed a banner at Edison Depot for Trooper Jason Phillips. Courtesy Photo